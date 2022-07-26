Introducing Platinum Tools Digital Tone and Probe Kit—What to Know

Platinum Tools (opens in new tab) launched its Digital Tone and Probe Kit. Here are the features and specs to know about the new product.

“The TDG310K1C Digital Tone and Probe Kit allows tracing and locating of single or bundles cables that are connected to unpowered or active networks such as phone lines, network cables or coax cables,” explained George Jang, Platinum Tools product manager. “The built-in test functions can verify proper termination of network cables or test for shorts in the single-ended test mode."

(Image credit: Platinum Tools )

Features and Specifications

Features:

Traces and locates cables in unpowered or live circuits

Audible and visual signal strength indicators

Built-in testing of RJ45 terminations

Check status of analog phone lines

Built-in high-intensity flashlight

Specifications: