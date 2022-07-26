Introducing Platinum Tools Digital Tone and Probe Kit—What to Know

Platinum Tools (opens in new tab) launched its Digital Tone and Probe Kit. Here are the features and specs to know about the new product.
“The TDG310K1C Digital Tone and Probe Kit allows tracing and locating of single or bundles cables that are connected to unpowered or active networks such as phone lines, network cables or coax cables,” explained George Jang, Platinum Tools product manager. “The built-in test functions can verify proper termination of network cables or test for shorts in the single-ended test mode."
Features and Specifications
Features:
- Traces and locates cables in unpowered or live circuits
- Audible and visual signal strength indicators
- Built-in testing of RJ45 terminations
- Check status of analog phone lines
- Built-in high-intensity flashlight
Specifications:
- Tone Generation: Digital signal (rejects noise and false signals)
- Cable Types: RJ45 Twisted pair, RJ11 telephone line, BNC cable etc.
- UTP Cable Test: LED wire map, shielded cable and shielding continuity indicator, check cable type indicator: straight/cross/other, 100M/1000M network cable test, and near-end, mid-span, far-end continuity testing, UTP cable short circuit test
- Continuity Test of RJ45 Cable Connectors: Detect the continuity of the pins on both sides of network cable and short circuits
- PD (Powered)Test: PoE switch power supplying status test and check the pins used for power supply
- LED Lamp: Short press On /Off LED light
- Silent Mode: Long press key “Mute” to switch silent mode, find cable through LED strength indicators
- Audio Output: Supports external audio output and mono earphone jack