Onelan Launches New Reserva Analytics Tool at ISE 2020

The What: Onelan is looking to "optimize workspace and resource management" with the launch of its Reserva Analytics and Reporting solution at ISE 2020.

The What Else: A future-proof and scalable solution, the Reserva Analytics tool can visualize data for an unlimited number of rooms. For ease of monitoring, it also allows rooms to be divided into groups and categories, according to factors, such as location, company department, or the type of space.

The solution is equally flexible when it comes to deciding over what time period should be included in the dashboard. Organizations are free to reconfigure settings and select from a whole host of time frame options, which span from 24-hour periods to five-year overviews.

[Free Download: The North American Guide to ISE 2020]

With the User Behavior feature, business and educational institutions of all sizes have an opportunity to analyze and address the impact of employee behavior on facilities management. The “no show” analytics is used to highlight the meeting organizers, who most regularly fail to check in and go through with the meetings they book.

The Bottom Line: This browser-based graphical dashboard provides historical data over pre-defined or custom date ranges, enabling organizations to base their long-term strategic decisions on proven quantitative data with information available for all rooms, a single room, or a custom group of rooms.

Onelan's Reserva Analytics and Reporting solution can be seen at ISE 2020 on Stand 8-C282.

To read more ISE 2020 news, visit avnetwork.com/tag/ise.