ISE 2020 Trends

Each year, Integrated Systems Europe (ISE)—held annually in early February in Amsterdam—sets the tone for the professional AV market for the year. This year’s show will be no different. We asked AV professionals to share the trends they believe will dominate the 2020 show.

Sarah Joyce, Chief Global Officer, AVIXA

For ISE 2020, I’m sure we’ll once again see a huge array of LED and digital signage products hitting the market. AVoIP distribution continues to be a growing factor in the industry, and I’m sure it will feature heavily at the show. Finally, we’ll see a focus on how integrated experiences deliver outcomes for end users. I think this is something we will see in force at ISE 2020, as exhibitors strive to show the real-life applications of their technologies, and how they provide effective solutions.

Alex Parlour, Corporate and Education Marcomms Manager, Sony Professional Solutions Europe

I expect a big focus will be on driving more efficient, productive, and sustainable learning and working environments. Which, in turn, will see a shift away from devices and standalone technologies and toward software solutions and services that integrate with and/or supercharge other technology investments.

Kyle Greetham, Marketing and Communications Manager, Digital Projection

As projectors get brighter, they’re becoming larger and heavier—factors that are creating challenges for many installations. A key trend will be a new approach: separating the light source and its associated power management to a remote location, thus enabling a small, compact projection “head” that contains only minimal optical and video processing.

Nancy Knowlton, CEO, Nureva

We expect to see a greater emphasis on deeper and tighter integration of various components to make a fully performing system. Customers want choice, and that means the best-performing components from a variety of manufacturers and developers. Essentially, we are all in one big ecosystem.

Joe Andrulis, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, Biamp

The most exciting trend will be the one that I haven’t even anticipated, but I do foresee a heavy focus in the collaboration space and on the UC giants Teams, Zoom, etc., as well as a lot of questions around the user experience of deploying and managing technology. The technology itself is mature, but there’s still a lot of road left to make it easy for AV professionals, technology buyers, IT managers, and users to consume.

Melinda Von Horvath, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, EMEA, Peerless-AV

dvLED displays are decreasing in cost, and aside from becoming more common in general, they are also becoming more cutting-edge. dvLED displays are creating immersive experiences and are allowing for far more creative, custom implementation.

Kim Spencer, Marketing Director, Listen Technologies

We are connected digitally more than ever before. According to Pew Research, over 5 billion people own mobile devices. In advanced economies, 76 percent of people own smartphones, while in emerging economies, 45 percent own smartphones. Creating immersive AV experiences on a familiar device (BYOD) will be a common theme at ISE 2020. Consumers demand better experiences: Better audio, dynamic visuals, and connected interactions.

Harry Patz, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America

Next-generation LED will dominate ISE this year. Advancements in LED now allow for brilliant viewing and engagement for any application for displays, whether it be in the executive board room, dynamic indoor public spaces, or for the ultimate experience in luxury all without impacting the product’s performance or presentation quality.

