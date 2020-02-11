Onelan Transforms Room Booking with Reserva Edge Solution

The What: Onelan is taking meeting room signage to the next level at ISE 2020 with its room booking solution, Reserva Edge.

The What Else: Providing a sleek, edge-to-edge glass design, and anti-fingerprint finish, Reserva Edge features fully concealed cables and connectors to ensure a minimalist and contemporary look.

For optimum visibility, it offers a unique portrait-orientated, tilted touchscreen interface, enabling meeting room notifications to be seen from either a seated or standing position. Thanks to its large LED status bar, meeting room availability can also be checked from outside a glass-wall room, reducing the risk of any meeting interruptions from those seeking last-minute workspace.

Built on the scalable Onelan Net-Top Box platform, Reserva Edge features an interface that is easy to manage, either remotely from a web browser, or centrally from the ONELAN Content Management System (CMS).

The Bottom Line: To offer a future-proof and flexible solution, Reserva Edge integrates with a wide-range of market-leading calendar and scheduling platforms, including Microsoft Office365, Google Calendar, and Scientia.

Reserva Edge not only works to optimize workspace, but also to provide a dynamic communications platform on which businesses, educational institutions, and hospitality venues can advertise, build brand awareness, and share their internal communications.

Onelan's Reserva Edge can be seen at ISE 2020 on Stand 8-C282.

