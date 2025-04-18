Carousel Digital Signage Introduces Express Players for Web Devices

Carousel Digital Signage has introduced new support for collaboration and meeting room platforms that utilize web-based display technology, expanding the reach of its cloud-based Carousel Express Players. This enhancement allows organizations to easily display HTML-based digital signage content on screens through a simple URL, eliminating the need for dedicated hardware. Ideal for modern workplace environments, the new functionality offers a streamlined, cost-effective solution for delivering digital signage across a wide range of devices and endpoints.

[Digital Signage Best Practices Guide 2025 Now Available]

Express Players for Web Devices can be deployed in diverse ways based on organizational goals. The web-based players are ideal for shared spaces and multi-use devices, automatically transitioning to important digital signage messages following a presentation inside a conference room or classroom. The players automatically spring into action, displaying deadlines, reminders and other information relevant to audiences inside the space.

“Our latest express player allows people to put Carousel in even more places, representing another big step toward ‘Carousel Anywhere,’” said Amber Ward, director of marketing, Carousel Digital Signage. “Screens will immediately switch to showing digital signage content when not in use, preventing them from going idle when people are present. It’s another way to keep your message visible and provide timely information about schedules, announcements and services, and an efficient way to take advantage of what your technology ecosystem has to offer.”