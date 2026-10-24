The State of Displays 2026: Mount-It! PRO

AVT Question: Please share insights on how to immerse audiences, collaborate across campuses via the cloud, use AI to drive targeted messaging and gather data, increase sustainability, and reduce total cost of ownership.

Thought Leader: Elijah Mounts, Product Manager at Mount-It! PRO

When we talk about the future of displays, the conversation gravitates towards what people can see: larger canvases, finer pixel pitches, immersive content, and increasingly sophisticated visual experiences.

But I think some of the most important decisions happen behind the display. A mounting system determines far more than where a display sits on the wall; it can affect installation time, accessibility, ADA compliance, alignment, serviceability, labor requirements, and, ultimately, the total cost of ownership of the system. That becomes even more significant with dvLED.

Small inconsistencies across a large array can become highly visible, which makes adjustment and alignment critical. Elijah Mounts, Product Manager at Mount-It! PRO

A stunning dvLED wall depends on precision. Small inconsistencies across a large array can become highly visible, which makes adjustment and alignment critical. At the same time, integrators are being asked to complete increasingly sophisticated installations with tighter timelines and limited skilled labor.

Mounting technology has to evolve alongside the display. Modular designs, micro-adjustment, fewer components, and easier front or rear service access can help integrators turn complex installations into repeatable workflows. And when a technician can access, adjust, or replace components without dismantling major portions of an installation, those efficiencies continue long after commissioning.

The mount may never be the star of the visual experience, but if it’s doing its job, it makes everything in front of it look better and everything behind the scenes work smarter.