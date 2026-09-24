The State of AV/IT 2026: Legrand | AV
Mark Plummer, Vice President and General Manager, Connected Platforms and Ecosystems at Legrand | AV, shares insights on the ongoing transition to networked AV and the role the cloud and AI play.
AVT Question: Please share insights on the ongoing transition to networked AV and the role the cloud and AI play.
Thought Leader: Mark Plummer, Vice President and General Manager, Connected Platforms and Ecosystems at Legrand | AV
While many manufacturers are offering networked AV portfolios, significant structural roadblocks remain to truly integrated AV and IT systems. The hurdles are not limitations of the technology itself, but the challenges of integrating networked AV into established ecosystems.
Security is often cited as the tallest hurdle. AV can no longer operate on an isolated network, yet fully integrating AV endpoints into IT infrastructure introduces additional security considerations and places greater demands on AV/IT teams to vet, deploy, and maintain those devices. The right products make meeting those standards achievable.
Existing infrastructure presents a related challenge. Most legacy IT networks were not designed for multicast or high-bandwidth AVoIP streams, and modernizing them requires capital investment and close collaboration between AV integrators and IT engineers. AV product lifecycles also rarely align across a given installation. Bridging old and new through software-defined control platforms and open standards is essential to moving forward without unrealistic capital expenditure.
Cloud and AI each have a meaningful role in addressing these hurdles. The cloud serves as the operational backbone, enabling efficient monitoring, proactive management, and remote service delivery while reducing dependence on expensive on-premises hardware. The key is a secure cloud architecture with robust provisioning, patching, and access management built in. At Legrand | AV, our Unified Cloud Platform is built around exactly this foundation.
As AI matures, it will evolve into a proactive agent, monitoring ecosystems via the cloud or at the edge, flagging anomalies, anticipating service needs, and enabling intelligent device scheduling. Organizations that invest now in thoughtful infrastructure design and strategic lifecycle management will be best positioned to deliver the responsive, automated AV experiences that define what is next.
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Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.