The State of AV/IT 2026: Shure
Josh Blalock, Global Director, Alliances & Engagement at Shure, shares insights on the ongoing transition to networked AV and the role the cloud and AI play.
AVT Question: Please share insights on the ongoing transition to networked AV and the role the cloud and AI play.
Thought Leader: Josh Blalock, Global Director, Alliances & Engagement at Shure
The conversation around AI has matured. A year ago, everyone was talking about AI theoretically. Today, the real question is whether the infrastructure underneath it is actually ready to support the outcomes organizations expect, and if their AI roadmap matches their business roadmap.
As more companies rely on AI to summarize meetings, assign actions, automate workflows, and collaborate with agents, good enough isn’t good enough anymore. Every meeting is creating data that those systems depend on. If the audio isn’t captured accurately or your collaboration environment is fragmented across disconnected platforms, those small gaps become much bigger problems once AI agents start making decisions from that information.
Organizations shouldn’t think about meeting rooms as just places where conversations happen; they should be thought of as spaces where business data is generated, and decisions are taken. The same way organizations wouldn’t accept missing records in CRM or gaps in email history, the same should apply to incomplete or inaccurate meeting data.
The cloud plays a critical role by giving IT teams centralized visibility and management across their collaboration environments, while AI unlocks new ways to turn meeting content into action.
But neither delivers value without a strong foundation. The organizations that will benefit most are those that build an ecosystem that captures the highest-quality data from the very beginning. That’s what enables AI to deliver meaningful business outcomes.
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Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.