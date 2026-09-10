The State of AV/IT 2026: Shure

AVT Question: Please share insights on the ongoing transition to networked AV and the role the cloud and AI play.

Thought Leader: Josh Blalock, Global Director, Alliances & Engagement at Shure

The conversation around AI has matured. A year ago, everyone was talking about AI theoretically. Today, the real question is whether the infrastructure underneath it is actually ready to support the outcomes organizations expect, and if their AI roadmap matches their business roadmap.

The real question is whether the infrastructure underneath it [AI] is actually ready to support the outcomes organizations expect and if their AI roadmap matches their business roadmap. Josh Blalock, Global Director, Alliances & Engagement at Shure

As more companies rely on AI to summarize meetings, assign actions, automate workflows, and collaborate with agents, good enough isn’t good enough anymore. Every meeting is creating data that those systems depend on. If the audio isn’t captured accurately or your collaboration environment is fragmented across disconnected platforms, those small gaps become much bigger problems once AI agents start making decisions from that information.

Organizations shouldn’t think about meeting rooms as just places where conversations happen; they should be thought of as spaces where business data is generated, and decisions are taken. The same way organizations wouldn’t accept missing records in CRM or gaps in email history, the same should apply to incomplete or inaccurate meeting data.

The cloud plays a critical role by giving IT teams centralized visibility and management across their collaboration environments, while AI unlocks new ways to turn meeting content into action.

But neither delivers value without a strong foundation. The organizations that will benefit most are those that build an ecosystem that captures the highest-quality data from the very beginning. That’s what enables AI to deliver meaningful business outcomes.