The State of Displays 2026: BrightSign
Misty Chalk, Vice President of Sales, Americas at BrightSign, shares insights on how to immerse audiences, collaborate across campuses via the cloud, use AI to drive targeted messaging and gather data, increase sustainability, and reduce total cost of ownership.
AVT Question: Please share insights on how to immerse audiences, collaborate across campuses via the cloud, use AI to drive targeted messaging and gather data, increase sustainability, and reduce total cost of ownership.
Thought Leader: Misty Chalk, Vice President of Sales, Americas at BrightSign
Audience expectations for engaging experiences have heightened in recent years. Immersive, interactive activations were once limited to entertainment venues. Now, advances in display technology and digital signage players have made dynamic audience interactions a priority across industries—from banks and retail stores to corporate offices and quick-service restaurants.
As organizations invest more in digital displays as a revenue driver, they’re looking to optimize the value of every visual touchpoint. That’s where AI is offering the greatest impact and driving more tailored, customized content. AI-powered gaze detection, for instance, can help organizations measure how many people engaged with one visual versus another. Meanwhile, AI can also help detect content anomalies, such as incorrect aspect ratios and blank screens, helping AV teams quickly identify a fix to minimize downtime. To gain the most benefit from these AI-powered tools, it’s important to consider the type of media player you have processing content. A player with a built-in Neural Processing Unit (NPU) can run powerful AI applications directly on the device so users don’t have to worry about sacrificing performance.
Similarly, as digital signage networks grow larger and more distributed, centralized management becomes essential. Whether managing displays across a college campus or nationwide enterprise, AV teams need access to comprehensive management tools that give them visibility into the entire network. An effective management solution will support the ability to scale, monitor, and schedule actions across a fleet of players.
Ultimately, maximizing the return on display investments isn’t just about adopting the latest AI capabilities; it requires building an ecosystem that is intelligent, scalable, reliable, and secure so organizations can focus on delivering an innovative, memorable experience.
A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below.
Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.