OMG Seeking Speakers/Showcases for Transform! @ InfoComm 2024

The call for speakers and showcases for Transform! @InfoComm 2024 has opened per Object Management Group (OMG). The event will feature a technical program, exhibits, and networking opportunities focused on digital transformation from June 12-14, 2024, in Las Vegas, NV.

“At Transform!, attendees will experience the digital transformation journey from concept to deployment,” said Ron Zahavi, conference program director, CEO, and founder of Auron Technologies. “We’re looking for presentations, panelists, and solution showcases that delve deeply into today’s transformative trends in areas that boost operational efficiency, productivity, sustainability, and revenue.”

Call for Transform! Speakers

Transform! solicits presentations focusing on all aspects of a digital transformation journey, from defining digital transformation to why companies embark on digital transformation, when and where to start, and how to execute and measure digital transformation.

Use case/business case submissions should highlight measurable metrics for transformative business outcomes. For those presentations that include case studies, we give preference to those with an end-user customer.

We prefer real deployments and later-stage projects over early-stage proof of concepts. The Call for Speakers for Transform! is open through November 3, 2023. Submit your speaking proposal here.

Call for Transform! Solutions Showcases

Transform! seeks solutions showcases to demonstrate digital transformation solutions on the exhibition floor. We are looking for digital transformation solutions that address a particular end-user and customer need in the market. Proposals should include digital technologies, show a measurable digital transformation impact on people, processes, and organizations, and address business problems. We prefer solutions based on a customer/end-user use case.

If we accept your showcase, you will receive a complimentary space on the allocated exhibit floor. The Call for Transform! Solutions Showcases is open through November 17, 2023. Submit your showcase proposal here.