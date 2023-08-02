OMG! What You Need to Know about ‘Transform! @ InfoComm 2024’

AVIXA has partnered with Object Management Group (OMG®) to co-locate a new digital transformation event with InfoComm 2024 in Las Vegas. Under the brand ‘Transform! @ InfoComm 2024’, AVIXA and OMG will host an exhibit hall, dedicated conference, and networking opportunities focused on digital transformation on June 12-14, 2024, the three show-floor days of InfoComm.

OMG, through its consortia including the Augmented Reality Enterprise Alliance (AREA), BPM+ Health, Consortium for Information and Software Quality (CISQ), Digital Twin Consortium (DTC), Industry IoT Consortium (IIC), OMG Standards Development Organization (SDO), and Responsible Computing (RC), is a non-profit standards and content creation body with a mission to promote the benefits of digital transformation to enterprises across the globe.

“Enterprises of all descriptions are adopting digital solutions at an increasingly rapid pace,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, CEO of AVIXA. “As professional AV and collaboration tools become part of a larger ecosystem of enterprise technologies, it’s critical that our industry embraces the rush toward digital transformation and the challenges and opportunities it represents. We’re thrilled to be partnering with OMG to bring this new and exciting program to InfoComm 2024.”

“Whether they represent commercial, industrial, or governmental organizations, OMG’s core membership includes many of the senior technology and engineering professionals tasked with piloting the digital transformation of modern business,” added Bill Hoffman, chairman and CEO of OMG, which will be responsible for producing the conference component of ‘Transform! @ InfoComm 2024’.

“Cloud computing, AI, digital twins, and other solutions are all part of this technology mix—just as they are becoming critical to the AV industry represented by AVIXA. We see a natural synergy between the enterprise need for digital transformation and the skill sets that InfoComm attendees bring to the table, and we can’t wait to bring our two communities together for the first time in Las Vegas next June.”

Enquiries for exhibit and sponsorship opportunities at ‘Transform @ InfoComm 2024’ are being taken now by the InfoComm 2024 team, while additional information on the event’s conference program will be made available over the coming weeks.