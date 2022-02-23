Next-Gen Live Video Platform, Latest Solutions Key LiveU Presence at NAB 2022

LiveU will be on-site at NAB 2022 with a large presence in the North Hall featuring a live stage for fireside chats, panels, and workflow demonstrations. Attendees can visit the booth to get a first-hand look at the company's next-gen live video platform and latest solutions suite enabling customers to apply unmatched innovation and automation to the video production workflow.

Expected highlights of LiveU's NAB 2022 showcase:

LiveU will be demonstrating its recently launched cloud innovation, Air Control, throughout LiveU's NAB booth. Air Control serves as a single collaboration solution to get remote guests on air and live feeds into the system, giving crews the ability to manage all the human elements of a multi-guest production effortlessly and with true broadcast quality.

Unveiling the newest addition to LiveU's end-to-end live video platform: The company is keeping this news quiet until it's launched at NAB 2022, but this solution is set to play a key role in boosting efficiency in content acquisition.

LiveU's multi-camera LU800 5G production-level field unit (Image credit: LiveU)

Helping organizations unlock the potential of live video: LiveU will highlight its end-to-end contribution and distribution solutions including the multi-camera LU800 5G production-level field unit and rich remote production tools built on our LRT (LiveU Reliable Transport) protocol.

(Image credit: LiveU)

End-to-end live productions with LiveU Cloud Connect: LiveU's total cloud ecosystem, Cloud Connect, simplifies your live productions, reduces costs, and delivers a faster time-to-air by leveraging our automated cloud workflows. Experience how our cloud solutions offer an enriched seamless live video production experience for increased viewer engagement and revenue growth. Collaborations with other leading cloud production providers including Blackbird, Grass Valley, Grabyo and more will be showcased during live workflow demos, highlighting the ongoing removal of traditional and restrictive infrastructure.

Exchange live content effectively and efficiently: The LiveU Matrix cloud video management solution will be on display with its new Dynamic Share service. Learn how you can share and receive an exponential number of live feeds using the Global Directory of 10,000-plus customer endpoints in news, sports, entertainment, and other vertical markets.

LiveU will be hosting one-on-one meetings and special stage presentations in its NAB booth this year. Visit the LiveU NAB Page for updates on the show.