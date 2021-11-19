Networked Video for Smaller Meeting Spaces and Collaboration Rooms

Crestron's new range of five network video solutions rounds out the DM NVX AV-over-IP product portfolio with introduction of five new interoperable encoders and decoders,. The 4K 4:4:4, 4K 4:2:0, and 1080p offerings address a broad range of projects and price points.

Every DigitalMedia solution is designed with unmatched quality, reliability, scalability, and support for security. The diversity of the DM platform empowers Crestron integrators and customers to select the optimized solution and meet the demands of every application at the right price. These new introductions leverage the same streamlined integration process with familiar web and programming signals.

“Our DM NVX portfolio provides fully interoperable solutions that deliver the highest image integrity regardless of resolution output,” said Michael DiBella, director of Commercial Product Marketing at Crestron. “These new offerings meet the demands of the market and enable our partners to bring the power of DM content distribution into new projects or add onto their existing deployments.”

Ideal for higher education applications as well as smaller meeting spaces and collaboration rooms across enterprises, Crestron’s new network video encoders and decoders include:

DM NVX Encoder

Key features: 1920x1080p, PoE

DM NVX Decoder

Key features: 1920x1080p, PoE

DM NVX Encoder

Key features: 4K60 4:2:0; 4K30 4:4:4, PoE

DM NVX Decoder

Key features: 4K60 4:2:0; 4K30 4:4:4, PoE

DM NVX Decoder with Scaler

Key features: 4K60 4:2:0 with built-in scaler and video wall processing, PoE

Addressing lower resolutions without sacrificing Crestron’s commitment to security, Crestron’s latest offerings join the existing DM NVX Encoder/Decoders product portfolio and support Enterprise-Grade Security standards from encryption to both device and user access. All encoders and decoders reside on the same Crestron DM content distribution platform and are supported by the Crestron XiO Cloud.