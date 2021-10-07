Crestron Strengthens Crestron Flex Video Conferencing Platform

Crestron is enhancing the Crestron Flex platform with new intelligent video support from partners Jabra and Huddly to facilitate equitable and productive meetings both in-office or at-home. As businesses shift to a hybrid-first environment, where seamless collaboration between dispersed teams is a top priority, one of the biggest challenges has been ensuring every person in the meeting has an equal seat at the table.

Room systems with intelligent audio and video features, paired with the software innovations from meeting service providers, such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom Rooms platforms, ensure all meeting participants can easily contribute and productively collaborate. The Crestron Flex platform ties it all together, providing purpose-built devices for every space and application, while delivering a consistent user experience throughout the organization. By standardizing on Crestron Flex, enterprises can deliver a successful meeting experience across the office, from the largest board room to rotating hot desks and huddle spaces, as well as easy scalability and support via Crestron XiO Cloud remote management software.

The addition of intelligent video integration to the Crestron Flex platform offers several features that enhance the video conferencing experience, including:

•People counting and face framing: Intelligent cameras recognize each participant in the room and provide a single image of each participant as well as a full room view to ensure each participant, both locally and remote, have an equal seat at the table.

•Full room view: Integrated real-time video stitching gives a full 180-degree view of the room, fully optimizing small spaces for better video conferencing, ensuring every person can be seen clearly, all while maintaining proper social distancing protocols.

•Whiteboard Sharing: Whiteboards are a key collaboration tool, however with hybrid meetings, remote participants are often left in the dark and cannot view the content on the whiteboard in the room. Whiteboard Sharing enables participants to view and share content from up to three whiteboards digitally, extending the functionality and usability of whiteboard collaboration to outside the room.

•Analytics: Capture data and analytics of room utilization, occupancy, and people counting to provide better insight into how your spaces are being used which enables more efficient real estate planning and budgeting.

"Among the many things we've learned as individuals continue to work remotely and return-to-office, is video conferencing and collaboration is at the center of the modern workplace. As we saw last week with Google's real estate acquisition the corporate office is not going away, so we have to make the experiences better for everyone," said Alex Peras, Director of UC & Corporate Development, Crestron.