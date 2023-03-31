NETGEAR Joins RAVENNA Community

NETGEAR (opens in new tab) has joined the RAVENNA community. The audio-over-IP technology developed by ALC NetworX, developer of the RAVENNA audio-over-IP technology, will not partner with the NETGEAR AV brand offering scalable AV-over-IP and wireless networking solutions for the Commercial market. NETGEAR's Pro AV solutions are engineered specifically for AV-over-IP with out-of-the-box support for most networked AV solutions.

[AIMS Welcomes NETGEAR and Megapixel VR as New Members] (opens in new tab)

“NETGEAR is a renowned manufacturer of networking equipment for all major markets, servicing projects ranging from residential all the way up to enterprise-scale applications," said Andreas Hildebrand, RAVENNA evangelist at ALC NetworX. "With RAVENNA now stretching its legs into the Pro AV market, NETGEAR with its Pro AV range of products and experience in the commercial market is a valuable partner for the RAVENNA partner community.”

NETGEAR has been developing commercial network equipment for over 25 years. With the AV Line series of network switches, NETGEAR has reduced common installation frictions with pre-set profiles for AV-over-IP protocols, from one-room setups to very large AV networks with thousands of endpoints.

[Running from Fears in Pro AV] (opens in new tab)

"We recognize the importance of key affiliations and associations that make the Pro AV industry work," said NETGEAR’s Laurent Masia, director of product line management for managed switches. "From integration partners around the world, to AV companies helping to create new ways of working in Pro AV, NETGEAR maintains relationships with a number of organizations, and is pleased to add RAVENNA to that esteemed company."