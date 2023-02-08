AIMS Welcomes NETGEAR and Megapixel VR as New Members

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) (opens in new tab) introduced NETGEAR and Megapixel VR as its newest members during ISE 2023.

"We couldn't be more excited to add NETGEAR and Megapixel VR as our latest members," said Andrew Starks, an AIMS board of directors member and director of product management for Macnica. "Together, both companies bring a wealth of expertise in utilizing IP across a wide range of applications, from mobile solutions to large-scale displays for iconic venues and events. They will be instrumental in helping us drive the adoption of IP in new markets."

Since 1996, NETGEAR (opens in new tab) has been delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions for a wide range of applications. From switches designed for AV over IP to network design services, NETGEAR is changing the way the industry thinks of networking. NETGEAR is here to help with award-winning, groundbreaking features built specifically for the new world of video and audio over Ethernet.

"With AIMS' IPMX proposed set of open standards and specifications set to become the core of new IP infrastructure deployments throughout the Pro AV industry, it couldn't be a better time for NETGEAR to join the alliance," said Laurent Masia, director of product management for Managed Switches at NETGEAR. "We're no stranger to video-over-IP in these environments and can't wait to see how we can address the interoperability challenges in the Pro AV ecosystem together."

At the forefront of digital displays and technology with over 200 patents—and award wins from Live Design, the Emmys, and the Oscars—Megapixel VR's (opens in new tab)world-class team of innovators, engineers, and designers delivers the most unique and breakthrough LED solutions on the market. The company is headquartered in Valencia, California.

"We are excited to be at the forefront of bringing IPMX to the LED display industry," said Scott Blair, vice president product/project management at Megapixel VR. "With IPMX's lightweight requirements, it greatly simplifies implementation and provides a solid basis for interoperability. We are excited to team up with AIMS in bringing the technology to new markets and empowering innovation for our clients' projects."