Nanolumens to Host "Creating Compelling Digital Experiences"

Nanolumens will host the “Creating Compelling Digital Experiences” event on Thursday, Sept. 21, bringing together creative minds, industry experts, and technology enthusiasts at Second Home Hollywood in Los Angeles.
Kurt DeYoung, CRO of Nanolumens, Erika Kulbach of Electrosonic, Alexandre Simionescu of Float4, and Alan Anderson of Smart Monkeys will discuss what it takes to create captivating visual experiences for a new building, corporate lobby, theme park, and more. Each of these companies has consistently pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in digital visualization, and this live event is a testament to their dedication to innovation and creativity. You’ll learn more out about system integration, making a led display work for you, developing immersive content, how to embrace entertainment control, and how all of these parts need to come together to create a compelling digital experience.
"We are excited to bring together a community of creative minds who share a passion for pushing the boundaries of digital experiences," said DeYoung. "Our goal is to inspire and empower attendees to create awe-inspiring visual installations that captivate audiences and redefine the way we interact with our surroundings."
- Engaging Presentation: Industry experts and thought leaders will share insights into how to begin building a digital experience, working with content teams, understanding the digital canvas—the LED video wall, integrating the digital canvas into architecture, working with design and integration teams, and managing content. From immersive displays to interactive installations, attendees will gain valuable knowledge to enhance their projects.
- Innovative Showcases: This team of experts will share examples of creative, immersive, digital experiences, demonstrating how these technologies and content can be integrated seamlessly into various environments and how to manage all of the pieces to deliver best-in-class operational experiences.
- Expert Panels: Engage with experts from diverse sectors as they delve into discussions about the future of digital experiences, the fusion of technology and art, and the potential impact on industries such as retail, entertainment, hospitality, and more.
- Networking Opportunities: Connect with a community of designers, architects, technologists, and decision-makers over small bites and drinks. The event's interactive discussion will enable attendees to exchange ideas, collaborate on projects, and forge new partnerships.