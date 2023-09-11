Nanolumens to Host "Creating Compelling Digital Experiences"

Nanolumens will host the “Creating Compelling Digital Experiences” event on Thursday, Sept. 21, bringing together creative minds, industry experts, and technology enthusiasts at Second Home Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Kurt DeYoung, CRO of Nanolumens, Erika Kulbach of Electrosonic, Alexandre Simionescu of Float4, and Alan Anderson of Smart Monkeys will discuss what it takes to create captivating visual experiences for a new building, corporate lobby, theme park, and more. Each of these companies has consistently pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in digital visualization, and this live event is a testament to their dedication to innovation and creativity. You’ll learn more out about system integration, making a led display work for you, developing immersive content, how to embrace entertainment control, and how all of these parts need to come together to create a compelling digital experience.

"We are excited to bring together a community of creative minds who share a passion for pushing the boundaries of digital experiences," said DeYoung. "Our goal is to inspire and empower attendees to create awe-inspiring visual installations that captivate audiences and redefine the way we interact with our surroundings."