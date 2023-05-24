On Higher Ed Tech: Nanolumens

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for designing the higher ed classroom for today and the future.

Thought Leader: Kurt DeYoung, Chief Revenue Officer at Nanolumens

As a LED manufacturer, we understand the challenges that AV/IT managers face in designing higher education classrooms for both the present and the future. Remote learning has become an essential part of the education landscape, and it’s essential to design classrooms that can accommodate it.

One of the most important things to consider when designing for the future is the need for discussions inside and outside the classroom while keeping everyone engaged. Classroom content should be fluid, whether it is on a laptop, whiteboard, or other presentation methods, and so the canvas that is used needs to be clear with superior color reproduction. Ideally, it is also seamless, avoiding multiple tiles and lines that affect how the content is received.

—Kurt DeYoung, Chief Revenue Officer at Nanolumens

Another key consideration is compatibility with emerging technology. Higher education is constantly evolving, and new technologies are being developed all the time. It’s essential to choose AV equipment that can keep up with these changes. Display formats need to be optimized to match and enhance different technologies that allow students to collaborate efficiently. LED displays can be integrated with other AV/IT systems, such as video conferencing software and control systems.

Finally, it’s essential to choose AV equipment that is reliable and easy to maintain. LED displays are built to last, with a long lifespan and minimal maintenance requirements. This means that classrooms can be designed to provide years of reliable service, without the need for frequent upgrades or repairs, providing the learning establishment with a large ROI.

In summary, designing higher education classrooms for the present and the future requires careful consideration of scalability, compatibility with new technology, and reliability.