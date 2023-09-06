Report: Digital Signage Software Sector to Exceed $7 Billion in the Next Decade

There's more good news on the future of the Pro AV industry. On the heels of a positive AVIXA report, 22Miles thinks the digital signage software sector will xceed $7 Bbllion in the ten years. 22Miles has partnered with Emergen Research to produce a comprehensive trend analysis and forecast for the digital signage software market.

“Innovations in CMS solutions are accelerating digital signage adoption at a dizzying pace. We worked with Emergen to give our integrator partners a comprehensive understanding of the digital signage software landscape so they can capitalize on the opportunity,” said Thuy LeDinh, director of product marketing for 22Miles. “This study will give solution providers the data they need to scale their portfolios, establish benchmarks, validate sales objectives and evaluate their own pricing and service strategies for a range of customers and projects.”

[AVIXA: Pro AV Industry to Add Nearly $100 Billion in Revenue Over Next Five Years]

Key Findings

Emergen finds that the digital signage market for the North American, European and Asia Pacific regions was valued at $1.67 billion in 2022 and predicts the market will exceed $7 billion by 2032. The company forecasts an annual growth rate of 21.3% through 2032.

The report offers regional and country-by-country forecasts, including vertical market segmentation for each area. North America remains the largest market, with over 40% of the market value. Though Europe is the smallest market currently, it is also the fastest growing, with a forecast annual growth rate of 17.3%.

[NSCA, FMI Forecast New Construction Starts for Last Half of 2023 and Beyond]

The research finds that corporate applications comprise the largest share of the digital signage software market at 21%. The top five vertical markets—corporate, retail, education, restaurants, and healthcare—together make up nearly 75% of the total marketplace:

(Image credit: 22Miles)

The report concludes with a competitive landscape survey of leading providers in the digital signage software marketplace, including company profiles, product insights, performance analysis and pricing for the top companies in the space by market share.