Audience Engagement 2025: Carousel Digital Signage

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends, best practices for creating high-quality content that engages audiences, and choosing the best tools for production.

Thought Leader: Amber Ward, Marketing Director at Carousel Digital Signage

The ever-expanding digital signage universe continues to move in new directions, fueled in part by the evolution of the creative canvas. The impact of cutting-edge technologies is increasingly visible in public-facing digital signage experiences that clearly intend to draw attention and compel interactions. The broader adoption of advanced production elements and their growing adaptability to display technologies will continue to help digital signage operators unlock new creative avenues to strengthen audience engagement.

The ever-expanding digital signage universe continues to move in new directions, fueled in part by the evolution of the creative canvas." —Amber Ward, Marketing Director at Carousel Digital Signage

Where AR/VR/XR graphics and virtualized production techniques will help retail and other businesses make a statement in busy public spaces, digital signage serves a more informational-leaning purpose in spaces that serve internal audiences. Just the same, the businesses, schools and municipalities that emphasize the informative over the inspirational are leveraging a broader set of creative tool sets that offer an immediate impact to content creation and dissemination.

Familiarity is one reason behind that impact. Specifically, the emergence of common tool sets such Canva, Google Slides, and Geckoboard into the digital ecosystem provides creative teams with simpler ways to bring more content into their digital signage messaging. In many cases, these users have been using platforms to create and manage content for other purposes.

Carousel Digital Signage opened integrations to these toolsets last year, giving customers the option to use what they know and love to introduce new or improved efficiencies and experiences to their digital signage. Opening direct integration to Google Slides and Canva can be used to supplement existing content creation processes, such as simplifying quick editing jobs on slides or fueling faster content updates. We expect to see more examples of creative efficiencies, dashboard presentations, security alerting, and calendar system integration coming together with dynamic, real-time displays moving forward.