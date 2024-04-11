NAB Show 2024 News: New AI Companions, Virtual Production, and More

The show floor is almost open. Before you head to Las Vegas, add these brand-new solutions and products from NPAW, Magewell, Cablecast, Stage Precision, and Marshall to your list.

(Image credit: Magewell)

Magewell is continuing to expand the capabilities of its Director Mini all-in-one production and streaming system. Over two dozen new features and enhancements including instant replay, support for live HTML graphics platforms, network bonding and much more will be on display at Booth C6816.

Magewell's Director Mini is a complete, portable production and streaming system that combines multi-input switching, graphics, streaming, recording and monitoring in one compact device. Director Mini lets users easily produce engaging multi-camera content through an intuitive touchscreen interface and companion mobile app. SCN's own Chuck Gloman took it for a test drive and you can read his review here.

Headlining the list of additions is dual-channel instant replay. Two concurrent replays can be captured from Director Mini's program output or HDMI, USB or NDI inputs. The replays can be played back individually or side-by-side at full speed or slow motion with user-specified stinger transitions, and can be saved as highlight recordings for future use.

New HTML graphics support enables user-specified web pages to be used as graphic overlays in Director Mini. While almost any web page can be incorporated into a production, the real power of this feature is unlocked when used in conjunction with a live graphics platform that generates real-time HTML-based overlays such as custom scoreboards, news or election graphics.

Marshall Introduces CV612 Auto Tracking PTZ Camera

(Image credit: Marshall)

Marshall Electronics will debut its newest auto-tracking camera, the CV612-TBI/TWI PTZ camera, at Booth C5912. The Marshall CV612, available in black (CV612-TBI) and white models (CV612-TWI), features the ability to automatically track, follow and frame presenters using AI facial learning for accurate and smooth self-adjusting maneuvers.

Equipped with 12X optical and a 15X digital zoom, the CV612 offers a 4.1mm-49.2mm (6.6-70.3 degrees) field of view. It is built around a professional-grade 2-Megapixel 1/2.8-inch, high-quality HD CMOS sensor, which provides format resolutions from 1920x1080, 1280x720 down to 640x480, making this the ideal solution for production and live streaming.

The CV612 has a flexible networkable IP interface with simultaneous 3GSDI, HDMI and USB 3.0 Type C outputs for ease of connection for various applications. One Ethernet (CAT) cable installation with PoE+ simplifies setup and operation. Control interface includes RS232, Visca/Pelco protocols as well as LAN control. Also included is a handheld IR remote control. The PTZ features a pan rotation of 170 degrees, tilt rotation of -90-+90 degrees, and variable pan and tilt and preset speeds.

Stage Precision to Debut Virtual Production Tool Kit

(Image credit: Stage Precision)

Stage Precision will be making its debut as an exhibitor at Booth C7750 and will show off its solutions and will be running live events at the booth including 'A Look Inside Stage Precision's Software Suite' and 'Super Bowl 2024: Elevating the AR Experience with Stage Precision'.

Stage Precision’s SP and Shield software solutions have acted as the technological backbone of high-stakes events and broadcast productions over recent months including the 2024 Super Bowl, the NBA All-Stars, and the Riot Games and Gamers 8 esports championships. Its NAB Show offerings include the capability of multi-tracking system integration within SP. Multiple hardware devices and software from other manufacturers can be unified within a single workflow, giving unprecedented visibility over data inputs and enhanced system management for complex productions. A custom API integration, named SPnet is another focus for this year’s show.

New Cablecast Accessibility Upgrades Deliver Improved Viewer Experience

(Image credit: Cablecast)

Cablecast Community Media is helping PEG channels improve the viewer experience with several new features that will be demonstrated at the Renaissance Hotel Las Vegas, Suite 839.

Cablecast is leading with accessibility upgrades at NAB this year. Its new Multiple Audio Programs (MAP) functionality answers the need for Secondary Audio Program (SAP) support. Other upgrades include expanded web content accessibility features and improved VOD search capabilities.

Developed for Cablecast VIO video servers, MAP allows PEG channels to broadcast multiple audio pairs. Initially supporting two audio channels, this full-featured option will eventually allow PEG stations to air four languages simultaneously. Station programmers can define languages and select them at the channel or program level. Viewers can use the SAP feature via their television or streaming app on mobile and OTT platforms. MAP allows for other use cases as well, such as audio description for residents with visual impairments or director’s commentary.

Another upgrade allows community media centers with the Cablecast REFLECT+ cloud-based content delivery service to offer Enhanced Search on Cablecast Internet Channels. This feature enables search of Video-on-Demand (VOD) titles, chapters, and transcripts. Cablecast is also making an effort to expand video accessibility features on its Cablecast Internet Channels by conforming to the updated Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG). Published by the World Wide Web Consortium’s (W3C) Web Accessibility Initiative, WCAG 2.2 became a W3C recommendation last fall. The guidelines are designed to make web content more usable for people with disabilities and users in general.

NPAW to Unveil Second-Generation NaLa AI Companion

NPAW is launching its second-generation AI companion, NaLa, at Booth W1421. Now smarter, more powerful, and more flexible, NaLa 2.0 can analyze large amounts of data collected in the NPAW Suite, and pinpoint the cause of issues in record time, helping video services mitigate problems faster to protect viewer satisfaction and reduce costs.

The versatility of NaLa 2.0 has expanded, supporting more methods for uncovering insights. Whether you prefer voice commands, text input, or even interacting through email, NaLa’s intuitive interface delivers quick, accurate answers in almost every language. The responses extend beyond text and graphs; NaLa can even supply source code to assist with API requests and plugin integration. Users can also request root cause identification and other complex analyses directly from a chart with just a few clicks.

It goes a step further in democratizing data access within organizations, empowering every single member of the team to become a data expert. This means they can access business-critical intelligence effortlessly by using NaLa 2.0.