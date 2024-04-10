NAB Show 2024 News: New Products from Canon, Panasonic Connect, and More

Getting ready to head to Las Vegas for NAB Show 2024? Be sure to add these new productions and solutions from Canon, Panasonic Connect, Evertz, TASCAM, and Litepanels.

Canon to Debut New CJ27ex7.3B Lens

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon will showcase its new CJ27ex7.3B lens at Booth C3825. Designed for camera operators to capture content, the CJ27ex7.3B is Canon’s first 2/3-inch portable lens with 27x optical zoom. The new lens, with enhanced optical performance, is classified as a UHDxs lens, Canon’s highest image quality rating for broadcast optics. The lens spans a focal range of 7.3mm to 197mm. With a built-in 2x extender, the lens’ maximum telephoto reach increases to 394mm.

The CJ27ex7.3B lens is designed to be portable, with the mobility of a conventional ENG (Electronic News Gathering) lens. The 27x zoom ratio, typically only available in 2/3-inch box lenses, is now offered in a portable lens with the introduction of the CJ27ex7.3B. The versatile focal length lens is equally at home in hand-held news, live sports, and broadcast studios. The 7.3mm wide angle helps set the scene for viewers, while the 197mm telephoto end delivers tight shots of the subject. If you’re looking for a lens to shoot high-quality video for live broadcast, such as a big sporting event where you want to zoom in on the action or capture a wide view of the game, the CJ27ex7.3B has you covered.

The new lens also features Canon’s next-generation drive unit, the e-Xs V. The new drive unit features an angled 20-pin connector and a built-in USB-C connector, giving users a better experience with equipment setup and maintenance and improving operability with an updated display menu. Also, Focus Breathing Compensation, a feature for ENG lens which helps minimize image distortion when racking focus, and Automatic Restoration of Illumination Attenuation (ARIA)ii technology is supported to help minimize the effects of f-drop/ramping as the lens zooms.

Capture, Create, and Deliver Engaging Content with Panasonic Connect

(Image credit: Panasonic Connect)

At Booth C3310, Panasonic Connect will be showcasing new additions to its solution suite to help content producers capture, create, and deliver dynamic content for any production environment from broadcast studios to event venues to meeting spaces.

The KAIROS lineup expands with the launch of the AT-KC200L1 core and new additions to the KAIROS Alliance Partners program. In addition, Panasonic Connect introduced the new AW-UE30 PTZ Camera and Media Production Suite software platform.

Panasonic Connect’s new solutions include:

AT-KC200L1 Main Frame (KAIROS Core 200): In addition to producing content for live TV, production studios need to develop content for streaming platforms and social channels. Live production workflows have also grown more complex as venues incorporate more location-specific displays, engaging video wall content, and LED ribbon displays for a dynamic audience experience. With its user-defined canvas and unlimited MEs, the KAIROS live video production platform has always been ideal for these environments. The AT-KC200L1 allows SDI-centric customers in entertainment venues, rental & staging, and corporate environments as well as broadcast to take advantage of the highly scalable, software-defined video production platform. Supporting SDI workflows today, the AT-KC200L1 also future-proofs productions, opening the door for expansion into IP in the coming years.

The KAIROS ecosystem further expands with the addition of new partners and suppliers to the KAIROS Alliance Partners program. Now featuring upwards of 50 partner companies, the latest additions to the program include Drastic Technologies, LAWO, NETGEAR, and Singular.live. These pre-tested partner products ensure that KAIROS integrates easily into a customer-defined production system. AW-UE30 PTZ Camera: Corporate and higher education environments continue to face the challenge of creating a seamless meeting experience for both in-person and remote participants. The AW-UE30 PTZ camera offers enhanced video streaming with 4K/30p images and 20x optical zoom to make remote participants feel as if they are present in person. And the compact design and quiet operation ensures it won’t interfere with the in-person experience. The AW-UE30 also supports easy and efficient operation for professors and corporate presenters who don’t have extensive production experience. It can even be used within an existing USB-based system.

Panasonic Connect designed Media Production Suite to centralize camera management for small team operations. This unified software platform streamlines camera setup and provides a wide range of features to support high quality video production. For an organization like LiveX that remotely produces comedy shows with SRT technology, the ability to track the subject and their movements without delay and control the PTZ camera operations remotely through a single server reduces equipment operating costs as well. And for rental company Evolve Technology, the auto-tracking capabilities of the PTZ mimic a real camera operator while Media Production Suite allows one operator to control multiple live cameras effectively. Plus, a wide range of plug-ins can be added to the platform, including a Video Mixer plug-in that features AI keying with automatic image recognition to separate people from backgrounds for chroma key-like compositions without the need for a green background. AV-SF10 Software Control Panel for AV-HSW10: Panasonic’s new Software Control Panel allows a networked PC or tablet (Windows/MacOS) connected to an AV-HSW10 Main Switcher to be used for diverse operations and configurations. Switcher functions can be conveniently controlled from a PC or tablet for a simple one-person operation. Functions exclusive to the software control panel, such as sequencing of shot memory, and direct write/replace of still memory, will be possible for more efficient pre-shoot preparation and on-shoot review. Both inputs and outputs can be easily confirmed on the MultiViewer screen for intuitive operation even for operators with minimal experience

Litepanels to Launch Astra IP Range

(Image credit: Litepanels)

Visitors to Booth C5817 will see the new Astra IP Bi-Color LED panel range from Litepanels, marking a significant advancement in durability and weatherproofing features for the Astra line of products.

The Astra IP range is an environment resilient evolution of Litepanels' fixture. With its construction, the Astra IP range is built to withstand even the toughest outdoor conditions. Available in three different sizes, from on-street reporting to studio settings.

Astra IP delivers powerful output to light even the brightest location. Equipped with ultra-efficient LEDs and a tighter beam angle, Astra IP provides accurate white light from 2,700K to 6,500K at any intensity level, with or without diffusion. An LCD screen provides instant confirmation for users to color match multiple fixtures with confidence.

Built to withstand the rigors of outdoor shoots and adverse weather conditions, Astra IP is IP65-rated for protection against dust and water ingress. The weatherproof design ensures reliable performance in rain, snow, or high humidity environments. With an integrated power supply, and optional Gold Mount, V-Mount and BP-U battery plates, Astra IP is a fast to set up, dependable lighting solution in any location.

TASCAM to Debut the IF-ST2110 Broadcast Expansion Card During

(Image credit: TASCAM)

The TASCAM IF-ST2110 Expansion Card, to be unveiled at Booth CC6617 will provide full support for the SMPTE ST 2110 AV networking standard. Access to 64 input and output audio channels is provided, with full network redundancy according to SMPTE ST 2022-7 and support for NMOS, AES67 and SAP. While Broadcasters are increasingly implementing SMPTE ST 2110 and AES67 AV networks, there are also situations where different IP protocols are used, and so connecting between multiple formats is a key benefit.

Sonicview 16XP/24XP Digital Mixing Consoles are equipped with a built-in Dante network I/O and by adding the IF-ST2110 Expansion Card, further AV Network connectivity is available. The IF-ST2110 complements the existing range of TASCAM Expansion Slot option cards that include MADI, AES-EBU, Analog Input and Output, additional Dante capability, and a 32-track multi-track recorder.

Developed for broadcast applications, TASCAM recently introduced Version 1.5 firmware update for the company’s Sonicview 16/24 Digital Recording and Mixing Consoles. With the V1.5 update, the Sonicview digital consoles gain important enhancements designed to improve overall functionality, particularly for broadcast professionals involved in studio work, outside broadcast (OB) or live broadcasts.

Evertz to Unveil A New Media Processing Platform

A next generation media processing platform that gives broadcasters and streaming applications a single point of entry for all compressed and uncompressed signals, regardless of format, will be unveiled by Evertz at Booth SU2027. An ideal solution for hybrid broadcast facilities and broadcasters looking to transition to IP, the RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO joins Evertz ecosystem as the successor to the 570ITXE platform.

The RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO, which caters for all signal acquisition applications, offers a range of features and capabilities that make it a versatile and powerful solution for any media workflow. The platform supports multiple transcode paths, allowing users to convert between different formats and resolutions with high quality and efficiency. It also supports UHD HEVC decode and encode, enabling users to deliver stunning 4K content with low bandwidth and latency.

Additionally, the RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO supports JPEG XS encode, for low-latency video compression wrapped in reliable transport offerings including Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) or Reliable Internet Stream Transport (RIST) that make the platform ideal for remote production and cloud-based workflows. The RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO also supports SMPTE ST 2110 (up to UHD), the industry standard for IP-based media transport, as well as SDR and HDR support, ensuring compatibility with expanding color space normalization requirements.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of a media industry that is facing increasing demand for high-quality, multi-format, and multi-platform content delivery, the RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO offers users a flexible and scalable platform that can be easily integrated into existing or new workflows. Each RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO can support up to 4 transcodes where each transcode can accept any of the following inputs: compressed input including JPEG XS, JPEG-2000, HEVC, H.264, and MPEG 2 or SDI and SMTPTE ST 2110 uncompressed inputs. Each transcode path includes a full up/down/cross conversion stage including an in line frame sync for video, audio, ancillary data, timing, and color space based normalization. The output of each transcode path will provide a multi-stage output path handing off a SDI legacy output, a parallel uncompressed ST 2110 output, high bitrate mezzanine encode, low bitrate IPTV encode, and finally a parallel JPEG-2000 (or JPEG XS) high bitrate low latency output. The agile RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO can also allow for further unique scalability as processing blocks can be allocated dynamically.