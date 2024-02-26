Magewell, Central Control Enhance Live-Event Production and Streaming

Central Control's recently released show control application—Central Control 4—now offers integrated support for two of Magewell's production and IP workflow solutions. Included in the application are new modules for controlling Magewell's Director Mini all-in-one production and streaming system and Pro Convert multi-protocol streaming and video-over-IP decoders.

Central Control 4 is a live show control and automation application that bridges a wide variety of production devices—including video mixers, graphics systems, lighting consoles, PTZ cameras, media servers, and more—with over 50 control surfaces and protocols such as X-Keys, Elgato Stream Deck and MIDI controllers.

The new Director Mini module for Central Control 4 provides control of scene switching, graphics triggering and audio (including VU meters and "scribble strips" when using a Behringer X-Touch control surface). Meanwhile, the new module for Pro Convert decoders allows easy selection of source video streams.

Magewell's Director Mini is a complete, portable production and streaming system that combines multi-input switching, graphics, streaming, recording and monitoring in one compact device. Director Mini lets users easily produce engaging multi-camera content through an intuitive touchscreen interface and companion mobile app.

Pro Convert decoders transform live, IP media streams into high-quality HDMI or SDI outputs for connection to monitors, projectors and production gear. The devices decode H.264 or H.265 compressed video in many streaming protocols—including SRT, RTMP, RTSP, HLS and more—as well as high-bandwidth NDI, NDI HX2 and NDI HX3.

"By allowing essentially any controller to control practically anything, Central Control 4 is especially valuable for productions that use a diverse array of equipment," said Joe de Max, director at Central Control. "We received many customer requests to add support for Magewell solutions, and we're excited to make Director Mini and Pro Convert decoders part of the Central Control ecosystem."