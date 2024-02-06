The NBA Goes LED—You Have to See the Video Court for the 2024 All-Star Game

By Wayne Cavadi
( Systems Contractor News )
published

The high-performance, immersive sports floor is designed to enhance the fan experience in-arena and on broadcast.

The ATT Slam Dunk logo projected onto the court at Lucas Oil Stadium for NBA All-Star Weekend.
(Image credit: NBA X/Twitter)

The Super Bowl isn't the only sport stealing headlines with the Pro AV technology bringing the big game to life. 

The NBA recently revealed its full video LED court that will be on full display at the 2024 All-Star Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The court will obviously enhance the experience for those at the game, but the intention is to spice things up for the broadcast through interactive displays. The court will be used for much of the event, including the Ruffles Celebrity Game and State Farm Saturday which not only features the beloved Slam Dunk Contest, but will pit "Stephen vs. Sabrina" featuring NBA sharpshooter Stephen Curry and WNBA triple-double machine Sabrina Ionescu. 

The court will be installed specifically for the All-Star Weekend extravaganza and multiple sources are reporting it will be made out of glass. ESPN reported it was developed by the German company ASB GlassFloor and has already been used in events by International Basketball Association (FIBA), so at least we know going in that it is slamma-jamma ready for the game.

Per the NBA, fans will be wowed by the following visual effects:

  • Design and color changes 
  • Live replays and other video content 
  • Real-time game stats 
  • Location-based player tracking animations 
  • Interactive games for fans during timeouts 
  • Immersive animations following key plays and moments

We're trying to find out more, but until we do, check out what you can expect in the video below.

