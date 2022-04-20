NAB 2022: NUGEN to Unveil New Audio Analysis Suite

NUGEN Audio (Booth N5008) will demo its forthcoming Halo Vision plug-in to attendees of the 2022 NAB Show. Designed for 3D, surround and immersive audio workflows, Halo Vision is a customizable, real-time visual analysis suite operating in up to 7.1.2 channels for the AAX, VST3 and AU formats. Inspired by the brand’s renowned Halo Upmix and Halo Downmix solutions, Halo Vision features a variety of modules that provide audio professionals with a clearer understanding of every aspect of their sound.

Among the available tools are a Correlation Matrix, Correlation Web and Spectrum, as well as expanded versions of NUGEN’s Frequency Haze and Location Haze functions, and a True Peak meter for each channel. These modules all support mix engineers in their decision-making and troubleshooting process, allowing them to pinpoint problem areas that might be missed using ears alone.

[SCN Exclusive: Expect Big Changes at 2022 NAB Show]

“Halo Vision can be customized, rearranged and resized to suit any specific workflow, making it perfect for a broad spectrum of immersive sound projects, from music to film,” said Dr. Paul Tapper, CEO, NUGEN Audio. “We look forward to demo-ing Halo Vision at the NAB for the first time and encourage feedback from our industry colleagues at the show.”

(Image credit: NUGEN)

Designed to display color-coded phase relationships between every channel, the Correlation Matrix also features a larger arched meter for more detailed analysis and anti-correlation alerts at a user-defined threshold. Additionally, the Correlation Web module shows a network of channels with an interconnecting line between each pair, which light up when the phase relationship between the two channels becomes anti-correlated.

[NAB 2022 Preview: Ready to Welcome Exhibitors from 38 Countries]

With low frequencies at the center and high frequencies on the outer edge, the circular Frequency Haze displays frequency content across the surround field, with channel labels in typical speaker positions. Furthermore, the Location Haze tool provides a visualization of the perceived location of the audio, showing energy distribution across the surround field, with brighter sections indicating increases in the strength.

When set to ‘combined’ mode, the Spectrum view displays a level-against-frequency graph for all channels in one spectrum, while the ‘groups’ mode groups channels into separate overlayed spectrums. Finally, the incorporated True Peak Meter provides a dBTP level meter for each channel.