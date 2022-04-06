NAB Show Surpasses 900 Exhibitors

NAB Show (opens in new tab) attendees will navigate a convention floor featuring some of the world’s leading brands and companies, as well as first-time exhibitors and innovation zones showcasing the most cutting-edge advancements changing the broadcast, media and entertainment industries. The 2022 NAB Show will run April 23–27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

More than 900 companies, including about 160 first-time exhibitors, will be debuting new products and offering first looks at trailblazing technologies through interactive exhibits and live demonstrations. Exhibitors will occupy distinct destinations throughout the LVCC’s North, Central, and newly built West Hall focused on four main verticals associated with the content lifecycle. These destinations and some participating companies are:

“As a platform for millions of dollars in commerce, the NAB Show is pivotal in ushering in the latest innovations propelling content forward and leading our community into new territory,” said Chris Brown (opens in new tab), NAB executive vice president and managing director of global connections and events. “We are excited for attendees and exhibitors to experience the curated journeys available on our reimagined convention floor as we get back to doing business face-to-face.”

Other NAB Show floor destinations focus on specific themes and technologies and include:

NAB Show will also feature new experiential zones in every exhibit hall—starting at check-in points where attendees can gain valuable insight into broader industry trends. Designed around themes of inspiration, innovation, and implementation, Experiential Zones will offer a variety of activities—from free learning sessions to hands-on demos to unique networking opportunities—to prepare attendees before they dive into various exhibits on the show floor.

Startup companies, PILOT Innovation Challenge winners, and NAB Show partners participating within the Experiential Zones are:

Guided tours of the show floor will also be offered to NAB members. In addition, CIM Tours will offer a series of industry tours led by industry experts. These curated tours will explore dedicated topics relevant for attendees ranging from business executives to live content creators to engineers and IT professionals.