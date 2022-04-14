LG Introduces High-Brightness Displays for Window-Facing, Outdoor Installations

LG Business Solutions USA has unveiled three models of 4,000-nit high-brightness displays specifically designed for outstanding visibility in window-facing installations. The 49, 55, and 75-inch class models deliver unrivaled visibility and clarity for locations where direct sunlight shines on displays, and all three are able to be integrated in double-sided installations to provide both high-brightness window-facing and standard-brightness interior-facing messaging and visuals. The company also introduced a 21.5-inch 1080p outdoor display with a rugged IP56 rating and 1500-nit brightness.

Featuring a thin profile, slim bezels and automatic brightness control with ambient light detection, the latest models in the LG XS4 series are designed to deliver superior performance in bright and sun-lit environments. They all feature Quarter Wave Plate technology that allows clear visibility when viewed through polarized sunglasses. The largest of the models, the 75-inch class model is LG’s first 4,000-nit display to offer UHD resolution for superior detail from virtually any viewing distance.

“Some environments require purpose-built digital displays, and there may be no environment more demanding than operating in direct sunlight,” said Dan Smith, vice president of business development, LG Business Solutions USA. “Not only do these displays produce up to 4,000 nits of screen brightness to enable exterior viewing in daylight, they are also designed to quickly dissipate heat produced by direct sunlight that can damage less-specialized displays.”

(Image credit: LG Business Solutions)

The 49-inch (model 49XS4J-B), 55-inch (model 55XS4J-B) and 75-inch (model 75XS4G-B) displays can be oriented either horizontally or vertically and include the powerful webOS 4.1 smart signage platform, enabling ease-of-use of the display, an Internet browser, compatibility with the LG ConnectedCare subscription-based remote management system and the LG ecosystem of third-party applications. With a built-in Content Management System, System-on-Chip, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Beacon technologies, users can leverage these capabilities for a variety of use cases.

For multidisplay installations, one display can be set as the “master” to control brightness for multiple units, allowing all to exhibit the same brightness even when one display’s light sensor is blocked, but the others are not. Without this capability, each display adjusts individually, and passing shadows can cause adjacent displays to project noticeably different brightness levels.

The XS4 displays offer enhanced environmental protections over previous models thanks to a conformal coating that helps prevent water vapor and dust from affecting the electronics inside the display. The 49XS4J-B features a depth of 3.3 inches and slim bezels that measure 0.26 inches (6.5 millimeter) on the display’s short sides, and 0.35 inches (9 millimeter) on the long sides. Model 55XS4J-B features a depth of 3.4 inches and bezels measuring 0.38 inches (9.9 millimeter) and 0.47 inches (12 millimeter), respectively.

Each XS4 model is designed to operate in a wide range of temperatures and offers a variety of connectivity options including RS-232 in/out, 8 Ohms audio out, two HDMI 2.2 in, DP 1.3 in/out, DVI-D in, USB-A in, audio in, LAN and an IR and light sensor.

(Image credit: LG Business Solutions)

Every XS4 display features a 600mm x 400mm VESA-compliant mount interface, the ability to attach a second display of varying size to face inside a store and comes backed by a three-year limited warranty.

Perfect for a variety of outdoor needs, LG’s 22XE1J 21.5-inch 1080p outdoor display features a conformal coating to protect against dust and water vapor, with an IP56 rating that guarantees long-term performance and reliability in any weather conditions from -22 degrees to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. The display’s smaller size makes it ideal for a wide range of advertising and informational needs with short viewing distances, such as kiosks, service counters, drive-thrus, public transit or any close-quarters environments. With wireless content distribution through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Beacon and web monitoring available through LG’s Control Manager, users have ultimate control and flexibility to manage their content in real-time.