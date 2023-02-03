MSolutions Unveiled First AVoIP Devices at ISE 2023—What You Missed

MSolutions (opens in new tab) has waded deeper into the AV-over-IP ocean with its first IP-networked hardware devices for AV environments. The new Dante-enabled MS-IP18G family includes HDMI 2.0 transmitting and receiving devices that can pass pure, high-resolution 4K@60 4:4:4 video and audio over 1Gb networks (Fiber and Copper). Both devices are PoE-capable with options to use external power supplies, and support KVM, RS-232 and CEC passthrough along with USB connectivity for peripheral devices.

Known for its AV cable and signal test solutions, MSolutions has recently grown its HDBaseT product line, including cameras, extenders and active cables, for modern collaboration rooms. The MS-IP18G family takes MSolutions beyond dedicated meeting and learning spaces connect to leading managed network switches for secure, high-quality networking across separate locations. This creates use cases for larger enterprises and campuses, while its KVM capability supports encrypted transmissions for military, financial and other highly sensitive operations.

Security is further enhanced through a dedicated control app that allows IT administrators to build and organize active directories with user permissions, map video and audio routes, and control video walls among other applications. MSolutions CTO Ariel Marcus emphasized the importance of the control app for maintaining organization and security in facilities where sensitive information is being shared across many rooms, building and locations.

“Everything in the architecture of these devices is secured across transmission, encryption and command capabilities,” said Marcus. “What we have found to be unique is our support for active directories that correlate with our AV-over-IP infrastructure. That correlation makes it simple for those at the highest level of the IT organization to create a hierarchical system with specific user groups, each with certain permissions about the functions they can perform, the computers they can access and the content they can see. It allows the user to build an organizational tree and even collect detailed metrics across groups, users and functions.”

The thoughtful engineering of MS-IP18G devices also supports independent routing of individual data signals over 1Gb networks, ensuring clean, separate routes for video, audio, and control (USB/KVM), as well as RS-232 and IR extension. These and other product design elements were at least partially born from MSolutions’ experience in AV-over-IP testing.

MSolutions’ MS-TestPro (MS104B) handheld, portable AV test devices all-inclusively support HDBaseT, HDMI, USB and IP testing. When testing IP signal performance, the MS-TestPro connects directly to managed network switching for more comprehensive, in-field testing of AV-over-IP networks. For example, the data and analytics generated by the tester’s IP Network Analyzer software lets installers immediately verify if an IP network’s settings and cabling satisfy the desired performance and resolution requirements.

“While compatible with technology on any AV-over-IP network, the combined strength of our MS-IP18G family and the company’s IP testing capabilities send a powerful message of AV-over-IP innovation to customers—along with a differentiating set of capabilities from our competitors,” said Eliran Toren, CEO, MSolutions.