Road to ISE 2023: MSolutions to Showcase AI and Uncompressed 4K Innovations

MSolutions (opens in new tab) comes to ISE 2023 this year with a broad portfolio of collaboration and test solutions that accentuates its continued maturation as an AV and IT innovator. Exhibiting on its own for the first time, MSolutions, which last year introduced new a 4K camera extender and integrated soundbar, will introduce new AI, 4K, and USB solutions on Stand 2F225 that represent its spirit of innovation for modern meeting and learning spaces.

MSolutions has rapidly developed a range of residential and commercial cameras over the past two years, providing diverse options for the “SoHo” (small office/home office) market and huddle spaces on up to the largest conference rooms and auditoriums. At ISE 2023, MSolutions expands its range of 4K cameras into the AI universe with the MS-4K81-12TR, its first auto-tracking PTZ camera.

The MS-4K81-12TR is a complete ultra-wide angle PTZ video camera that identifies and follows human voices with smooth face tracking. The camera automatically locks into the person speaking and follows that person’s movement. AI tracking is powered through embedded machine learning technology, which extracts the location and characteristics of each speaker.

The MS-4K81-12TR pairs with MSolutions’ latest extenders and active cables, providing a complete easy-to-install video solution with long-distance USB connectivity and very low power consumption. The MS-4K81-12TR is an Ambarella M22 solution, featuring technology used in drones and sports production due to its low-power UHD processing, high visual quality, and efficient power dissipation. These features combine into an ideal collaboration infrastructure for classrooms and lecture halls, medium-to-large meeting spaces, and large auditoriums.

(Image credit: MSolutions)

MSolutions will also expand its extender portfolio into new territory with the MS-3R Series of HDBaseT extenders to support uncompressed extension of HDMI signals at 4K@60 4:4:4. The MS-3R Series incorporates uncompressed HDBaseT 3.0 technology to extend 4K HDR video (18Gbps) up to 100m (333 feet) over a single category cable, supporting all 4K resolutions including dHDR (HDR10+ and Dolby Vision at 60Hz). The series includes the MS-3R, which supports HDMI connection; and the MS-3RU, which adds USB-C connectivity. MSolutions will show the MS-3R-Series alongside other recent extenders, including last year’s MC-6UIC USB-C extender set, which is now USB 3.1-compatible.

MS-3R Series extenders add value through bi-directional RS-232 support between sources and destinations, and bi-directional Power over Cable (PoC) to fuel either the transmitting or receiving device. Both extenders also support HDMI pass-through of all known HDMI audio formats, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

Beyond having a variety of complete collaboration solutions that are easy to install, systems integrators who work with MSolutions can further benefit by using its leading AV test solutions to confirm system integrity and certify installations before leaving job sites. ISE 2023 marks the international debut of the company’s USB Cable Test (UCT) module for its all-in-one handheld MS-TestPro (MS-104B) device.

The UCT is the AV industry’s first solution for qualifying today’s wealth of USB cables, signal types, and connectivity options. It also helps users understand the power consumption of a USB device in relation to the host, as well as bandwidth, data speeds, and the presence of specific wires across the cable that match varied USB specifications. The UCT removes the mystery of which cables are compatible between cameras, extenders, and displays or computers by identifying what USB signal types the cable can pass. The tester will also identify and qualify the USB version that the cable is specified to, which is often the root of compatibility issue.

“The reliance on USB transmission of AV signals continues to rise as businesses, schools, and universities modernize their buildings to address the dynamics of the modern workplace and learning environment,” said Eliran Toren, CEO, MSolutions. “This also raises compliancy issues between transmitting and receiving devices. We arrive at ISE 2023 with an array of intelligent and forward-looking complete collaboration and testing solutions that emphasize quality, reliability, and ease of installation and use for all our customers.”

Introduced at the InfoComm show in June (opens in new tab), the UCT, which began shipping in October, joins the growing family of modules for the MS-104B. MSolutions also offers HDMI, HDBaseT, DC Resistance and AV-over-IP test modules. The first AV test company to incorporate IP testing onto a common platform, MSolutions will announce its next AV-over-IP innovation closer to ISE.