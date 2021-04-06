More Details Revealed for ISE 2021 Live & Online

Last month, it was announced that Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) was being replaced by ISE Live & Online, a series of two-day in-person events taking place in Barcelona, Munich, Amsterdam, and London. Now, Integrated Systems Events has released more details about its #ISELive&Online program, which will run throughout June.

ISE Digital

ISE Digital is a two-day festival of content powered by CISCO technology. The platform will provide an intuitive, digital TV-style menu of content that will engage, entertain, and inform. With a comprehensive program of live and on-demand content, ISE Digital will be launched to run concurrently with the Barcelona event on June 1-2, and will be available on demand in the weeks that follow, reactivated with live updates from the Munich, Amsterdam, and London events. Registration for any of the four regional events provides access to this content from launch, and online-only registration is also available.

“We are proud to be partnering with CISCO on ISE Digital," said Mike Blackman, Integrated Systems Events managing director. "Working with the industry in this way, we will be providing significant opportunities for teams and individuals to meet their customers, for people to experience product innovations, and of course, for networking.”

Digital attendees can access interviews, panel discussions, brand stories, product news, demos, and more—either live or on demand. ISE Digital will offer exclusive presentations from technology and service suppliers, and the capability to link up with them directly through the platform.

ISE Live

The series of live ISE events kicks off June 1-2 at Fira de Barcelona.

“The ISE live events will allow our industry to reconnect with the AV community in four of Europe’s leading AV hubs," said Blackman. "Each local event will provide two full days of networking in a safe, relaxed environment—perfect for catching up with contacts and colleagues. Each event will provide the opportunity to build a new set of ‘high-worth’ connections including leading installers, integrators, and end users.”

The live events schedule is as follows:

ISE @ Barcelona: June 1-2, Fira de Barcelona, Gran Vía

ISE @ Munich: June 7-8, MAC Forum, Munich

ISE @ Amsterdam: June 15-16, RAI Amsterdam

ISE @ London: June 23-24, Evolution, London

“I believe this approach reflects what we’ve heard, a strong desire for prudent and safe face-to-face gatherings that can reinforce business connections and initiate growth. We are honoured to be in a position to offer these to our community,” added David Labuskes, CEO, AVIXA.

To learn more or to register, visit iseurope.org.