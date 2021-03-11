ISE 2021 Canceled, Replaced with Regional and Virtual Events

Integrated Systems Europe (ISE), which was due to make its Barcelona debut this year, is being replaced by ISE Live & Online, a series of two-day in-person events taking place in Barcelona, Munich, Amsterdam, and London throughout June that will be supported by an online component powered by Cisco.

“We have reached this decision following extensive discussions with our exhibitors over the last few months, and more explicitly, these last 10 days," said

Integrated Systems Events managing director Mike Blackman. "All along there has been a clear demand for a four-day ISE show in Barcelona in June. However, uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and international travel remains, which means we are unable to run ISE 2021 in its traditional format. Our exhibitors have made it clear that there is a desire to get the industry together, but on a local level. In response, we are targeting Europe’s key markets across the AV sector and aim to deliver a quality audience who want to meet potential suppliers, existing customers and network with their peers.”

The schedule for the regional events will be:

June 1–2, Fira Barcelona

June 8-9, MAC Forum, Munich

June 15–16, RAI, Amsterdam

June 23–24, Evolution, Battersea, London

According to the company, additional details about the regional and virtual events will be available in the coming days.

“COVID has taught us all to listen more attentively,” said David Labuskes, AVIXA CEO. “Listen to our neighbors, our family, our co-workers, our customers, and our market. I believe this approach reflects what we’ve heard, a strong desire for prudent and safe face-to-face gatherings that can reinforce business connections and initiate growth. We are honored to be in a position to offer these to our community.”

“We have been humbled by the many messages of support that we have received from our customers and partners who have appreciated the steps we have taken," continued Blackman. "We look forward to continuing to serve the industry in the year ahead and cannot wait to come back together in Barcelona, delivering the ISE show in February 2022.”