MODE Studios Continues Expansion with New Hires

Seattle-based hybrid experience agency MODE Studios has added three new hires to the company's growing roster. New appointments include Anne Militello as principal designer/producer, Caryl Glaab as creative director and screens producer, and Pablo N. Molina as principal designer and interactive producer.

A lighting designer and artist, Militello brings award-winning experience in architecture, theater, concert tours, theme parks, and light art installations to her new role with MODE. Militello will continue on in her role as the head of lighting design for CalArts' School of Theater. Widely recognized for setting new standards for lighting design—and pioneering new art forms from the cross-pollination of tech, techniques and genres—Militello's collaborations with entertainers have illuminated Radio City Music Hall, Lincoln Center, Madison Square Garden, Royal Albert Hall, and more.

Based in New York City, Glaab joins MODE from the Blue Man Group, where he had served as the video designer and a creative director since 1989. Glaab has designed stage productions ranging from single projector shows to massive-scale Las Vegas attractions, arena and theatrical tours of all sizes, broadcast and live appearances, and feature entertainment projects.

Molina is known for employing emerging technologies such as AR/VR, real-time visuals rendering, live digital video processing, interactive content, and projection mapping to create immersive media environments. His experiences and exhibitions uniting live performance and architecture have appeared at Boston's Institute of Contemporary Art, LACMA, The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, and more.

"With Anne, Caryl, Pablo, and our other recent all-star additions, we are certain that the ideation and the experiential development we are bringing to the table for our clients is absolutely unmatched," said Colleen Bonniol, MODE's CEO and executive producer. "We also have the extraordinary support in place to ensure that even our most imaginative and ambitious feats will all work, seamlessly."