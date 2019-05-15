Matrox to Introduce Aggregator Mode at InfoComm 2019

The What: Matrox Graphics is launching Aggregator Mode, a multi-system control feature available with Matrox Extio 3 IP KVM extenders. Taking Extio 3 IP extension and switching capabilities to a new level, this new mode of operation permits an Extio 3 receiver unit to aggregate multiple video streams coming from different Extio 3 transmitter units. Multiple computer desktops can then be viewed and controlled simultaneously from an Extio 3 receiver unit—with a single keyboard and mouse.

The What Else: Aggregator Mode streamlines user operations by providing a unified view of information coming from different computer systems. Users have the flexibility to define which computer desktop gets mapped to which screen attached to the Extio 3 receiver unit—they can select the video sources from the Extio on-screen-display (OSD), and then create and save layouts through its easy-to-use, drag-and-drop interface.

“Matrox Extio 3 continues to set the standard for IP KVM extension and switching,” said Caroline Injoyan, business development manager, Matrox Graphics. “In addition to providing industry-leading 4Kp60 and quad 1080p60 4:4:4 performance at unprecedentedly low bitrates, Aggregator Mode provides users with the most efficient workspace. This is essential in 24/7 environments for example, where operators can now pull and view critical information from multiple system data points to make timely, well-informed decisions. We encourage you to stop by at InfoComm 2019 to witness this first-hand.”





The Bottom Line: Aggregator Mode will be revealed for the first time at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 3055.

Aggregator Mode will be available as a free Extio 3 firmware and Matrox Extio Central Manager software upgrade in Q4 2019.