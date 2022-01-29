LynTec Delivers Upgraded Power Control to Alaska' News Source Studios

LynTec is delivering proper lighting and video wall power control for Alaska's News Source broadcast studios. Installed by Alaska Universal Productions (AUP), two LynTec RPCR Automated Relay Panels provide 32 circuits of automated power control, enabling fast and efficient lighting presets to support the broadcaster's busy network schedule, reducing cable runs and ensuring the lighting and video walls operate as efficiently as possible.

"Broadcasters like Alaska's New Source are tasked with delivering the news and can't afford for their systems to go down in the middle of a segment," said Jonathan Huff, CEO and president of AUP. "I knew I needed a power control product that wouldn't fail. LynTec is super simple and reliable."

During the last decade, many news stations have transitioned to LED lighting technology because of the long-term benefits that make it worth the investment and how it enhances set design from segment to segment. While the most notable features are their brightness, extensive color capabilities, and less maintenance, LEDs also consume less power and reduce heat loads--a real win for broadcast organizations--but only when properly powered.

Creating a Smart Power Control Solution

The need for reliable, simple, and future-proof power control is something Huff understood when he was tasked to upgrade the studio lighting and video systems for Alaska's News Source. AUP redid the entire lighting grid, incorporating existing and new lighting for a total of 150 fixtures that included a mix of ETC Source Four, Philips Selecon PLCyc and multiple Brightline fixtures. In addition, he put in almost 1,000 feet of pixel tape. To provide engaging infographics and videos during news segments, four video walls were installed around the facility.

Working with manufacturer representative Matt Skjerven of Image Marketing West, Huff selected two LynTec RPCR-16 Automated Relay Panels to manage power to the LED fixtures and grant individual control over every circuit, providing the flexibility that previously would have come from a dimming system. This way, the lighting control system can cycle power to individual circuits to give an occasional hard reboot to the LED fixtures or to enable service in one area while maintaining lighting in another.

Once the electrician had wired the panels in, the panels only required a network cable connection. From LynTec's web GUI, the integrator was able to set the control options for each circuit. Programmed to integrate with the studio's lighting console, the broadcast operators can completely shut down power to the LED fixtures and sequence the video walls, ensuring the equipment is not consuming standby power when not in use and are protected from damaging inrush when powered on.