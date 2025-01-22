Logitech is Flipping the Script on Complex Meetings

Logitech introduced its latest videoconferencing solution, the Rally Board 65. This all-in-one portable solution combines intelligent audio and video with a 65-inch touchscreen display. Rally Board 65 is simple enough to roll on a cart into satellite offices, yet sophisticated enough to pack a suite of AI-powered features, occupancy, and environmental detection into traditional meeting rooms.

Businesses face this dilemma every day: they want to provide modern video conferencing tools for their hybrid workforces, but IT teams are grappling with increasing workloads as their tech environments become more complicated.

“Hybrid workers expect all spaces to be video-enabled and adaptable enough to collaborate on a moment’s notice, whether in an open space, traditional room, collaborative room or learning space,” said Prakash Arunkundrum, chief operating officer and GM of Logitech for Business. “So we asked ourselves: how can we create a smart, supremely sophisticated conferencing system, while drastically simplifying set up? The answer is Rally Board 65, a flexible solution that breaks the pattern of tech complexity that overwhelms companies.”

The all-in-one video device can be up and running within minutes in Android, PC, or BYOD mode, whether teams use Microsoft Teams, Zoom, or Google Meet. Building on its 4K video, Rally Board 65 comes loaded with AI-powered audio visual tech RightSight 2 and RightSound 2. To further refine the experience, Camera Zone limits visual framing and Mic Zone minimizes sound pickup within a designated area. The new Depth Blur technique obscures surroundings, an effect similar to background blur people are accustomed to using on their desktops during video calls.

“Think of this trio as a digital cocoon for meetings in open spaces,” said Henry Levak, VP of product, Logitech for Business. “Rally Board 65 uses 3D spatial mapping technology to focus on the action in the meeting, not outside distractions.”

Sensors within Rally Board 65 detect the presence of people so that IT teams can get accurate readings of how and when employees are using video spaces. These sensors also analyze environmental data like humidity, temperature, and CO2 levels, assign a room health and later, will provide a room energy score, then deliver recommendations to increase ventilation, take breaks, or reduce the number of seats in a room. Insights are fed into Logitech Sync, a centralized platform for IT teams to get a bird’s eye view of their organization, drill down for details on specific room performance, and automatically book and release rooms.

Using our Design for Sustainability principles, Rally Board 65 was engineered to minimize its environmental impact, using up to 41% next-life plastics, low-carbon aluminum, recycled fabrics, and FSC-certified packaging. Environmental benefits go beyond physical design. The radar system in Rally Board 65 allows the device to automatically switch to a lower power state when no one is in the space–a function that can significantly reduce the power consumption of customers’ commercial buildings.