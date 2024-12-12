Cindy Davis Declares AV Industry's Top Trend for 2024

Absolutely, AI and machine learning are among the biggest trends in the AV/IT industry right now, or at least they are the most talked about. In many cases, AI isn't quite ready for prime time, but it sure gets a lot of press. And trust me, I am as excited as anyone about artificial intelligence's promises.

Please bear with me, and don't click away. Walking the show floor at ISE and InfoComm this year, nearly every booth had a sustainability message. Like I said, please don't click away.

We've run several articles on AVNetwork on sustainability, but it wasn't until I moderated a roundtable with Kelly Bousman, who was recently appointed the senior vice president of ESG and Sustainability at AVI-SPL that I gained a full appreciation of the topic as it relates to the AV/IT industry.

I encourage you to watch this ESG (environmental, social, and governance) roundtable, which is available on demand. Sustainability is not only about the environment; implementing an ESG plan is crucial to creating a sustainable business today.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Below are links to some of our sustainability coverage in 2024.

Sustainability: A Pro AV Progress Report The industry is adopting strategies, but there's more to be done.

Shure Achieves Sustainable Packaging Goals The company is also on track for 90% recyclable and/or renewable packaging for new products by 2025.

Why and How Sustainability Matters in the AV/IT Industry Do you know if your company has an ESG plan? Are your AV and IT purchasing decisions helping towards its goal?

AVer Puts Sustainability First with ESG-Driven Dual Lens Models Camera technology that meets the demands of today’s eco-conscious market.

InfoComm 2024 Will Have a Focus on Sustainability Program features the new AVIXA Sustainability Advisory Group, SAVe Certification Workshop, and more.

A Sustainable Signage Solution—Praevar Introduces Its ePoster Eco-friendly, battery-powered E Ink Spectra 6 brings high-impact, low-maintenance signage to retail.

Logitech Launches AI-Driven, Sustainably Designed Videobar for Huddle Rooms Designed for BYOD and up to six people, the new MeetUp 2 enhances the hybrid experience.

Hospitality Meets Sustainability Vantage lighting controls contribute to energy-saving efforts in a new luxury hotel.