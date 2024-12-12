Cindy Davis Declares AV Industry's Top Trend for 2024

Absolutely, AI and machine learning are among the biggest trends in the AV/IT industry right now, or at least they are the most talked about. In many cases, AI isn't quite ready for prime time, but it sure gets a lot of press. And trust me, I am as excited as anyone about artificial intelligence's promises.
Please bear with me, and don't click away. Walking the show floor at ISE and InfoComm this year, nearly every booth had a sustainability message. Like I said, please don't click away.
We've run several articles on AVNetwork on sustainability, but it wasn't until I moderated a roundtable with Kelly Bousman, who was recently appointed the senior vice president of ESG and Sustainability at AVI-SPL that I gained a full appreciation of the topic as it relates to the AV/IT industry.
I encourage you to watch this ESG (environmental, social, and governance) roundtable, which is available on demand. Sustainability is not only about the environment; implementing an ESG plan is crucial to creating a sustainable business today.
Below are links to some of our sustainability coverage in 2024.
