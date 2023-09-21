Logitech Introduces New Webcam and Mouse—Features and Facts

Logitech has unveiled two new products aimed at equipping employees with the collaboration tools they need for hybrid work. The Brio 105 is a 1080p webcam while the M240 for Business is a compact silent mouse with enterprise-level security.

Brio 105 Enhances Hybrid Meetings

(Image credit: Logitech)

The Brio 105 webcam adds to the Logitech Brio lineup of webcams with an entry-level business option, making it easy and affordable to deploy a webcam for every employee so they can feel natural and confident in meetings.

With USB-A plug-and-play, Brio 105 makes it simple for employees to get up and running quickly. It works with leading video calling platforms they use every day, is certified for Google Meet and Works with Chromebook. Once the meeting begins, individuals will enjoy Brio 105’s Full HD 1080p resolution and built-in mic for clear video and audio. RightLight 2 auto light balancing technology automatically improves image quality in poor lighting conditions, which can be very helpful for employees working from different locations. For even more customization, the free Logi Tune app lets users adjust preferences like brightness, contrast, and sharpness.

When the video meeting ends, the integrated privacy shutter gives users extra assurance that their privacy is protected. Simply slide the physical shutter over the camera lens for peace of mind.

M240 for Business: More Reliability, Less Noise

(Image credit: Logitech)

The Logitech M240 for Business is a compact, silent mouse equipped with Bluetooth for maximum flexibility, or Logi Bolt USB-A receiver for a reliable, enterprise-secure wireless connection. Even in congested wireless environments—like an office full of people—Logi Bolt connections will stay robust with low latency. Plus, Logi Bolt provides ‘secure mode only’ wireless connectivity (aka FIPS compliant wireless connectivity), providing assurance for both the user and the company’s IT team.

The Logi Bolt receiver is pre-paired to the mouse, so there’s no extra setup involved. The compact design of the M240 for Business makes it easy to travel with, and is contoured to fit both right-handers and left-handers comfortably. The Silent Touch technology reduces click noise by 90% so employees can focus better with less distraction in today’s hybrid work environments.

Operational and administrative professionals can customize their mouse settings through Logi Options+ software.

Logitech actively integrates Design for Sustainability (DfS) principles into new product development and product updates. That’s why Brio 105 is made from a minimum of 77% post-consumer recycled plastic and M240 is made from 48% post-consumer recycled plastic. Both are shipped in FSC-certified packaging, making these essentials a choice you can feel good about.

All Logitech products are certified carbon neutral. The carbon footprint of all Logitech products, including Brio 105 and M240 for Business, have been reduced to zero by supporting forestry, renewables and climate-impacted communities.