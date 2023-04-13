12 of the Best All-in-one Videoconferencing Solutions

We’re well into 2023, and it is clear that the hybrid workplace is the new normal. CEOs, facilities directors, and AV/IT managers are still reshaping the office layout and footprint. Meeting equity has become the mantra for the hybrid model if it is to be successful. Huddle rooms and small- to medium-sized spaces that did not have AV in the past now need to be inclusive of remote participants.

“2023 will see the shift from task-based workspaces to interaction-based workspaces,” said Aurangzeb Khan, senior vice president of Intelligent Vision Systems at Jabra. “This means downgrading real estate footprints for more concentrated and purpose-built offices with technology that enables people to experience authentic interactions with all their colleagues, whether they’re in the building or not.”

Petro Shimonishi, director of Pro AV Solutions and Connected Ecosystems at Panasonic Connect added, “To ensure employees embrace the true benefits of a work-from-anywhere lifestyle, employers must utilize AV tools that foster collaboration and seamless experiences for in-person and virtual employees.”

Bring your own meeting should never mean using the camera and microphone from a laptop for all to huddle around. And for companies looking to outfit several to hundreds of meeting spaces, a device that includes the camera and speakers is a time and cost-saver. This is where the all-in-one videoconferencing solution comes in.

We’ve gathered a dozen all-in-one videoconferencing solutions. Some are better for huddle spaces or a remote office, while others are better suited for small- to medium-sized meeting spaces.

(Image credit: Atlona)

Atlona’s AT-CAP-FC110 ePTZ Camera is part of the Captivate Series, developed for video conferencing and hybrid meetings within small- to medium-sized meeting, learning, and gathering spaces. The camera delivers high-quality imaging at resolutions up to 4K@30Hz, with a generous 110-degree-wide horizontal field of view for coverage of compact spaces such as huddle rooms. The camera’s CMOS sensor preserves fine detail and color fidelity, while its dual-element microphone array provides a 16-foot audio pickup range. Along with electronic pan, tilt, and zoom capabilities, it offers auto-framing functionality based on detection of up to six participants.

Biamp's Parlé VBC 2500a and Parlé ABC 2500a (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Biamp)

Biamp’s Parlé VBC 2500a and Parlé ABV 2500a, the all-in-one business conferencing bars from Biamp, are compatible with assisted listening systems (ALS). Featuring a new dedicated 3.5mm output connector with a mono balanced line level, the Parlé bars provide a premium audio experience for individuals requiring hearing assistance. For crystal-clear audio throughout the room, the Parlé bars also feature 27-microphone arrays and Biamp Beamtracking technology to actively track and intelligently mix conversations. To optimize performance at install, the Biamp Launch software analyzes and tunes the acoustic performance of the room with just a touch of a button.

Boom Collaboration’s Boom UNO (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Boom Collaboration)

From Boom Collaboration, the Boom UNO is a complete conferencing system that combines a 120-degree, wide-angle, full-HD camera with a 360-degree omnidirectional microphone and built-in speaker. The compact device has plug-and-play functionality via one USB cable and is available in black and white. It is compatible with Zoom, Teams, Webex, Google Meet and all major meeting apps. The Boom UNO gives users all the tools they need for effective collaboration in a simple user-friendly package. Enjoy video calls in full HD combined with a powerful speakerphone with omnidirectional pickup, full-duplex and advanced echo cancellation, and noise suppression.

(Image credit: Bose)

Bose’s Videobar VB-S is a compact, all-in-one USB conferencing device that’s easy to install and brings premium audio and video to rooms up to 10 by 10 feet. With four beam-steering microphones, a 4K ultra-HD camera, and signature Bose sound, VB-S delivers a meeting experience so clear you can read the room from across the globe. The Bose VB-S works with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, and more, bringing enhanced video and audio performance to popular unified communications platforms. The Bose VB-S makes meeting rooms easy.

(Image credit: Crestron)

The Crestron UC Video Conference Smart Soundbar & Camera (UC-SB1-CAM-FLEX) is a front‑of‑room device that eliminates the need to install additional microphones, speakers, or cameras in a conference space. The UC-SB1-CAM-FLEX comprises a high‑performance AEC‑enabled speakerphone and camera. It is available as part of a complete Crestron Flex UC video conference system kit. A single USB 3.0 connection provides a plug‑and‑play interface to the Crestron Flex UC Video Conference System. Its high‑powered, two‑way stereo speakers produce full, rich and real sounding audio. The integrated Huddly IQ camera features an ultra wide‑angle 150-degree diagonal field of view to capture an entire conference room in Full HD 1080p video resolution.

Jabra's PanaCast 50 (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Jabra)

Jabra's PanaCast 50 offers a plug-and-play solution to deliver an advanced immersive and engaging video experience. Intelligently adjusting the video stream to follow the action, allows the Jabra PanaCast 50 to detect active speakers and the flow of conversation for a fully immersive and responsive remote meeting experience. Three 13-megapixel camera array creates a 4K, 180-degree field of view. With nine edge processors, two edge AI processors, and eight beamforming microphones, the system architecture enables the video bar to carry out real-time integration of audio, video, and data.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech’s Sight AI-Powered Tabletop Camera works with the front-of-room camera Rally Bar or Rally Bar Mini to intelligently capture the best perspective of meeting participants and track conversations as they move around the conference room. Logitech Sight provides alternative perspectives by extending audio and video into larger rooms. With dual 4K cameras and seven beamforming microphones, Sight captures conversations and nonverbals as they naturally happen. Sight works with leading video conferencing platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet, making it easy to use hybrid-friendly meeting layout features like Zoom Smart Gallery and Microsoft Teams dynamic view.

Owl Lab's Owl Bar (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Owl Labs)

The Owl Bar by Owl Labs device is an all-in-one front-of-room camera, microphone, and speaker that pairs with the Meeting Owl device and Whiteboard Owl camera for a more equitable meeting experience. The Owl Bar works wirelessly with a 360-degree, center-of-the-room camera for a front and center videoconferencing experience. The Owl Labs ecosystem uses its proprietary AI-powered software to automatically switch between cameras to capture the best view of in-room attendees, enabling more natural face-to-face conversations between in-person and remote participants.

Panasonic Connect’s PressIT360 (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Panasonic Connect)

Panasonic Connect’s PressIT360 covers a full 360 degrees, and has four integrated cameras and seven microphones, ensuring that communication remains natural between both in-person and virtual participants. The device is portable with flexible mounting options, ideal for hybrid environments. PressIT360 captures sessions with five different views that can be transmitted back to a PC using a single USB cable for quick plug-and-play setup. As hybrid work and learning continues growing, audio and visual technology must work together to ensure no matter where a user is, they can clearly see, hear, and engage during a lesson or meeting.

Poly's Studio USB Video Bar (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Poly)

Poly's Studio USB video bar connectivity enables you to get up and running fast. With Poly DirectorAI technology, group and speaker framing are built in. No drivers or software are needed. Everybody on the video call can see the important details — right down to body language and facial expressions. With presenter tracking, the camera follows the presenter as if there were a camera operator in the room. Powerful stereo speakers ensure everyone can hear. A 6-microphone array gives you the confidence your ideas will come across clearly. With Poly, everyone is an equal participant in meetings.

(Image credit: Vanco International)

Vanco International’s PA-CVB1 PulseAudio Collaboration Video Bar is a capable, flexible, and affordable all-in-one small room conferencing solution. Featuring an ultra-high-definition 4K camera embedded in a sleek sound bar form factor, the PA-CVB1 includes smart framing; auto-tracking to automatically follow moving speakers; and a 120-degree field of view, ensuring everyone can fit on the screen. High-quality CMOS image sensors ensure lifelike, crystal-clear images. The PA-CVB1 also leverages a built-in six-ray beamforming microphone to locate and focus on speakers in real time, and built-in audio processing algorithms use a high-fidelity 48K sampling rate and lossless audio transmissions technology while supporting AEC, AGC, and ANS processing.

Yealink's MeetingBar A10 (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Yealink)

Yealink's MeetingBar A10 compact design makes it perfect for small spaces and home offices, and it can be set up in minutes. Auto Framing recognizes the number and the positions of attendees, framing everyone smoothly in the most appropriate view even in small spaces. Speaker tracking focuses on the speaker's face in real-time, framing it in a close-up shot to create a vivid face-to-face meeting experience that engages attendees. Smart Gallery provides better support for remote collaboration by following active speakers to ensure everyone can be seen clearly and feel included. The built-in 8 MEMS beamforming microphones and speakers in MeetingBar A10 provide full coverage of small spaces for a worry-free, full-duplex voice experience. The 4K camera and 120-degree field of view, capture all important details in the room clearly with great color.