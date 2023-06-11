Airtame, Logitech Align to Enhance the Future of Hybrid Meetings

Airtame and Logitech recently announced a strategic alliance to offer a complete, cross-platform hybrid meeting solution that create a powerful experience for user.

“At Airtame, we are invested in partnering with peripheral and software companies to overcome market limitations for conferencing, screen sharing and digital signage to create a truly cross platform room system,” said Jonas Gyalokay, Airtame co-founder. “The strategic alliance between Airtame and Logitech does just that; it compels our mission forward to provide a seamless, streamlined conferencing solution in the hybrid workplace. When paired with any of Logitech’s industry-leading All-in-one video bars, Airtame truly becomes an even more powerful tool for hybrid meetings in any space.”

Airtame’s versatile hybrid conferencing platform now integrates with a range of Logitech conferencing solutions, including the MeetUp conference camera and Rally Bar series, to provide a complete hybrid meeting room solution.

The strategic alliance between Logitech and Airtame helps users overcome regularly experienced pain points in hybrid conferencing by providing true meeting equity and enhanced flexibility. Together, Logitech’s professional-grade AV equipment and Airtame’s cross-platform hybrid conferencing platform ensure that regardless of where an individual is—in a meeting room or dialing in-remotely—they are able to communicate clearly and easily with all participants. Additionally, Logitech’s broad portfolio of AV equipment enables Airtame to deploy its multi-use products like signage, conferencing, screen sharing into a number of different environments—from large meeting rooms and to small collaboration spaces—providing users with more conferencing options.

”Our customers are looking for flexible and easy-to-use conferencing solutions for their hybrid workers," said Sudeep Trivedi, head of alliances and go-to-market at Logitech. "We are pleased to address the need via our partnership with Airtame. Logitech products combined with Airtame's solutions for hybrid conferencing provide a flexible, streamlined experience for every kind of meeting space - from small huddle spaces to large board rooms."

“By investing in a network of reliable solutions and brands and offering them to customers, we are building a platform that is compatible with the highest quality technology available, providing immense value to our customers,” Gyalokay concluded. “Together, Logitech and Airtame create a seamless hybrid meeting experience that is easy to use and accessible for everyone.”