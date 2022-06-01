LG to Unveil New dvLED Displays at InfoComm 2022—Facts and Features

LG Business Solutions USA (opens in new tab) is introducing a variety of new dvLED displays designed to support integrators servicing markets such as retail, venues, transportation, and beyond in Booth #N2029. New solutions on display include the LG 136-inch all-in-one dvLED display, Ultra-Slim Direct View LED (dvLED) series, and the LSAC 54-inch Cabinet dvLED solution.

[LG's Roadmap to IC22] (opens in new tab)

The new LG 136-inch all-in-one dvLED display (model LAEC) combines a 1080p screen, on-board webOS controller, and built-in speakers to offer immediate operation in virtually any environment. With this new model, technology integrators can say goodbye to complicated installation procedures and wiring. The display can be installed in one day and includes every component necessary to serve a variety of needs and installation locations. The new display makes LED a reality for virtually any organization, with ‘plug-and-play’ simplicity supporting unlimited usage scenarios from boardrooms and classrooms to transit centers, command centers and shopping plazas.

LG’s new series of Ultra-Slim Direct View LED (dvLED) displays include flat and curved options that enable installation of large video displays on columns, curved walls, and even around 90-degree corners. With a thin installation depth and availability of half-height and half-width cabinets, the new LG LSCB series is ideal for a wide variety of venues and helps maximize custom screen sizes in existing spaces. The LSCB Ultra Slim series fills a critical need for integrators and their clients in retail, hospitality, transportation and event venues by providing them with ultimate placement flexibility.

[The Inside Track—Straight from InfoComm Exhibitors] (opens in new tab)

The LSAC 54-inch Cabinet dvLED solution is designed to make it easy for integrators to sell and install dvLED video walls. The dvLED solution uses 54-inch bezel-free displays—ideally sized to serve as a drop-in replacement for standard video walls composed of 55-inch LCD displays, allowing integrators to create a seamless viewing experience. The new 54-inch dvLED cabinet (model LSAC) is approximately four times larger in area than most commonly used dvLED cabinets, and its unique size allows this model to replace existing 55-inch LCD video walls that have visual seams between displays.