LG to Launch New ChromeOS PC for Createboard Interactive Display

LG Business Solutions USA will launch a new Google-certified ChromeOS slot-in PC for LG Createboard, demonstrating how the operating system simplifies daily use, delivers in-demand features and adds flexibility to LG Createboard classrooms. TThis corresponds with LG's launch of its new LG Educators and Education Advisory Board initiatives to design and promote best practices based on real-world successes and solicit industry input to help guide future product development.

“Education is the foundation of modern society, and technology has become just as integral to daily lesson plans and student engagement as it has to daily life,” said Victoria Sanville, education vertical leader at LG Business Solutions USA. “LG is supporting the evolving and expanding needs of educators and students through constant product innovations and empowering frontline education professionals to share their successes with national and global audiences through LG’s media channels.”

[Here's How LG Is Providing IT Pros More Flexibility]

The new ChromeOS slot-in PC for LG Createboard upgrades educators’ options by enabling full use of the ChromeOS operating system on new and existing LG Createboards, providing a familiar and powerful user experience similar to a Chrome tablet or Chromebook. Adding ChromeOS to an LG Createboard turns the display into a Single Sign-On (SSO) device whereby teachers or students can sign-in to their Google account and automatically be connected to services such as Google Classroom, Google Workplace, Meets or any other learning management services without additional logins. It’s an ideal solution for classrooms or schools standardized on the Google ecosystem or using Chromebooks for students, offering the benefits of the full Chrome PC browser including extensions, Google Assistant, Google Management Console and even access to Google’s new Bard AI tools. The Google-certified device is available immediately.

“Different classrooms and subjects often require different display and computing devices to support lesson plans and interactivity,” Sanville said. “And with LG’s broad product lines, schools and learning institutions can outfit a variety of spaces using a single supplier, which can simplify maintenance and provide added benefits such as centralized display management and the ability to broadcast content across large digital signage networks. We’re eager to help districts develop the classrooms of tomorrow and improve student experiences with the help of leading educators.”

[An Immersive Education]

The LG Educators initiative invites education professionals with experience using LG products to leverage the brand’s name recognition and media reach to promote their best practices and share their success stories with the wider education community. The recently launched program aims to recruit an army of tech-savvy educators who can show others how to get the most out of modern tools.