Here's How LG Is Providing IT Pros More Flexibility

Recognizing that many of today’s IT professionals may have limited physical space and need computer monitors with flexibility of movement, LG Business Solutions USA (opens in new tab) has developed multiple new unique monitor solutions for hybrid workers, mobile workstations and anyone requiring larger digital canvasses for multi-window tasks.

Meet the LG Libero Monito, LG DualUp Monitor, and LG gram +view

The evolving IT market demands monitor solutions that exhibit clear, bright visuals and fit the needs of workers who operate from multiple locations as well as desk-bound positions that benefit from larger or non-traditional screen aspect ratios and placements, according to Stephen K. Hu, senior director of IT business development at LG Business Solutions USA.

“Our latest monitor solutions range from 16:18 aspect ratio models that enable vertical window stacking to standalone flat panels that include detachable webcams and can be hung over a cubicle wall,” Hu said. “LG designed these unique monitor solutions to give IT professionals freedom to create their ideal workspace, whether that requires a second 16-inch screen for a laptop, a nearly borderless 27-inch freestanding IPS display, or a 27.6-inch 16:18 aspect ratio display offering a nearly square canvas to enable vertical arrangement of multiple windows for easy viewing.”

(Image credit: LG Business Professionals)

One new innovative design is the LG Libero Monitor, which uses a single USB-C cable to deliver power and 4K signal to the 27-inch, QHD 2560x1440-pixel 60 Hz IPS display. Ideal for smaller workspaces where a second monitor is cumbersome, this solution features a detachable Full HD 1080p webcam with integrated microphone, a two-way stand that enables desktop or wall-hanging placement, and three sides of virtually borderless display that reduce the space required for installation. Color accuracy is superb, delivering 99% coverage of the sRGB color gamut.

The LG Libero Monitor also helps declutter messy desks by combining data and power delivery on a single USB-C cable that provides 65 watts of power to run peripherals. With a 1000:1 contrast ratio, 350 nits of brightness, an anti-glare screen treatment, -5 to 10 degrees of tilt adjustment, 5ms response time and integrated 2W stereo speakers, this monitor combines powerful attributes to satisfy demanding use cases.

For professionals with limited desk space or who prefer single monitor solutions, the new LG DualUp Monitor with a unique 16:18 ratio and Ergo+ Stand (model 28BQ780-B) is an ideal choice that provides an ultra-tall 2560x2880-pixel pixel 60 Hz screen with simple USB-C connections, integrated 7W stereo speakers with MaxxAudio and an advanced stand with six-way adjustable positioning. The 27.6-inch IPS display offers automatic brightness adjustment through an Ambient Light Sensor, a 96W USB-C power delivery port to connect peripherals, a 178-degree viewing angle, 300 nits of brightness, two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort.

The LG DualUp Monitor’s unique 16:18 aspect ratio allows multiple windows of documents, emails or webpages to be viewed vertically on a single display, instead of on separate displays that can vary in color, brightness and sharpness, so individuals can maximize the utility and comfort of their available office space while freeing up valuable desk space. LG’s Ergo+ Stand offers adjustments that extend, retract, swivel, raise/lower, pivot and tilt the display, enabling precise placement and positioning for maximum comfort and flexibility.

Businesses with LG gram laptop users who prefer a two-screen setup need look no further than the LG gram +view, a 16-inch 2560x1600 IPS portable monitor that connects simply through USB-C, weighs just 1.5 pounds and includes a folio cover for protection during transport (folio cover adds 0.7 pounds). The monitor’s anti-glare screen offers 350 nits of brightness with physical brightness control buttons, a 1200:1 contrast ratio, two USB-C ports and 99% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. Both sides of the monitor feature a USB-C port, so it can be placed on whichever side is desired with minimal clutter.

“As office work, and IT tasks in particular, continue to place greater demands on professionals and their workspaces, LG is committed to developing helpful monitor and computing solutions that enhance adaptability and use of space to enable smooth workflows and comfortable working positions,” Hu said.