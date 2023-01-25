Meet the Future of Education: LG CreateBoard

LG Business Solutions is reaffirming its commitment to serving the dynamic U.S. education market at the 2023 Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC), where the company will spotlight a full range of education-focused solutions, headlined by the new LG CreateBoard (model TR3DK), a purpose-built solution to address a variety of needs for in-person, remote and blended learning.

LG’s full line of ed tech solutions will be on display in FETC Booth 3531 from Jan. 23-26, 2023, in New Orleans. At FETC 2023, LG will also unveil its expanded training programs through the LG Academy, with a new course set to launch specifically for LG CreateBoard line in the first quarter. The CreateBoard course will be followed by additional comprehensive training resources released in coordination with a third-party provider.

The new LG CreateBoard is among the most specialized education solutions available, offering an up-to 40-point multi-touch interactive display that enables live annotations of digital files and provides tools for content creation, sharing and management. The full LG CreateBoard line includes updated 65, 75, and 86-inch models, plus the all-new 55-inch model, ensuring students can view what the teacher is presenting regardless of seat location or room size. The new 55-inch model delivers all the CreateBoard’s powerful functions in a compact package for smaller classrooms, meeting rooms and offices.

The value of the CreateBoard goes far beyond the hardware with two powerful LG CreateBoard Studio software solutions providing meaningful benefits for educators and students. The first, called LG CreateBoard Lab, enables school districts and educators to streamline workflows including content creation, document importing, lesson building and more, all with pre-designed, subject-based templates available.

“Our goal is to help advance education standards and practices with technology that creates flexible learning environments, enhances access to collaboration and online information, enables interactive lessons and maximizes the learning potential of today’s tech-capable students,” said Victoria Sanville, education account lead at LG Business Solutions USA. “In addition to providing solutions to support in-person, remote and hybrid learning needs, LG CreateBoard helps educators adapt to fluid circumstances and maintain the consistent ability to capture students’ attention.”

To maximize in-class capabilities and flexibility to design interactive lessons, LG also provides a wireless casting solution, LG CreateBoard Share, pre-installed that allows any student device to connect to the CreateBoard natively without requiring software updates or installations. Multiple LG CreateBoard can also be wirelessly connected to provide a multi-display classroom, which allows multiple students to stream to different boards and expands options for in-class instruction. Educators can add document cameras, microphones, conferencing cameras and other peripherals to expand the capabilities of each LG CreateBoard solution.

Additionally, schools that sign up for the complimentary LG ConnectedCare DMS (device management service) can centralize control of an entire school’s or district’s CreateBoard ecosystem to make important announcements, share reminders for fire/lockdown drills, shut down specific boards when necessary, and initiate firmware updates across the entire network.

Also, on display at the show will be a diverse array of LG technologies to outfit every area of the school grounds, including cloud-based computers and laptops, mobile all-in-one videoconferencing displays, gaming monitors, interactive displays, large DVLED displays, projectors, tablets and more. Each technology in LG’s booth will reinforce that tech-forward learning environments are simple, affordable and powerful.

“LG has an innovative solution for virtually every classroom technology need,” Sanville said. “Our range of projectors, laptops, displays and all-in-one solutions make it possible for any size room to be utilized for instruction – showing how LG is developing new solutions to untether the teacher and diversify the learning environment options for students.”

In addition to the new LG CreateBoard line up, visitors to LG’s booth can learn about the following products and their classroom benefits directly from company experts: