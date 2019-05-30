Leon Speakers Doubles Down on Design at InfoComm 2019

Continuing to invest in its vision of bringing a design-focus to the professional AV industry, Leon Speakers will be introducing new products and an expanded sales team at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 4153.

Headed up by newly appointed director of strategy, Melissa Price, former CEO of Detroit-based, commercial interior design firm dPOP, the new team is committed to growing the company’s presence in commercial spaces with design-driven AV solutions that deliver sound and style.

[Things You Can't Miss at InfoComm 2019]

“We’re excited to introduce Melissa to the industry at InfoComm this year and we know that her extensive experience in both the interior design and technology worlds will be a huge asset to Leon and to our integrators,” said Noah Kaplan, Leon’s founder and president. “We’ve always been committed to design and the products and people that we’ll have in the booth with us this year will prove that more than ever.”



On display at the show will be Leon's Ente Sound Sculpture, a wall-hanging sculptural piece that incorporates sound and lighting, and the Ente SoundTile that conceals the speakers and amplifier behind a screen-printed artwork grill. These plug-and-play solutions provide integrators with simple and creative ways to add zones of audio to spaces like lobbies, reception areas, and more.

Leon Speakers Axis Pro Design Series

In addition, Leon will be showcasing its Axis Pro Design Series of commercial-grade, in-ceiling speakers, highlighting its Décor Grills that can be custom-painted to match any color, or custom-printed with patterns, textures, or even company logos and graphics.

To see these products and meet the new sales team, visit Leon Speakers in Booth 4153 at InfoComm 2019.

