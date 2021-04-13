Lectrosonics Intros DBSM Single and Dual Battery Bodypack Transmitters

The What: Lectrosonics has introduced the two newest members of the digital wireless microphone system family, the DBSM single battery and DBSMD dual-battery bodypack transmitters.

The What Else: The new units are fully compatible with the DSQD digital receiver, DCHR digital portable receiver, and DCR822 compact dual-channel digital receiver and feature a tuning range covering both the A1 and B1 bands from 470 to 608 MHz (470 to 614 MHz for the E01 international versions). The new transmitters include specially developed, high efficiency circuitry for extended operating time on AA batteries, and offer RF power selections at 10, 25 and 50 mW. In addition, a new, selectable high-density transmission mode (HDM) allows for much tighter channel spacing, yielding more than double the operating frequencies per available spectrum. Firmware updates are now available for the DSQD, DCHR, and DCR822 receivers, and updates for the Mac and PC versions of Wireless Designer software, to make use of this this new high-density mode.

The DBSM and DBSM can be configured as either transmitters or recorders, with files stored on microSD card memory in the industry standard Broadcast Wave .wav (BWF) format at 24 bits, 48 kHz sample rate. The TA5M mic/line connector also acts as a timecode input for jam sync with master clocks on set, making audio file alignment quick and easy in post-production. The internal clock provides accuracy of <1ppm for all-day operation.

The microSD memory card can also be used to update the units’ firmware in the field. The DBSM and DBSMD respond to remote “dweedle tone” commands, available via third-party apps such as New Endian’s LectroRM and PDR Remote, allowing users to change settings including frequency, audio level, lock/unlock, and to start or stop recording.

The durable, machined aluminum housings are the same size and shape as the previous generation SMWB and SMDWB units so that standard accessories are compatible, including belt clips, battery eliminators, and pouches. The input wiring is also the same as previous generation SM Series transmitters, allowing the use of existing lavaliere and headset microphones wired for either servo-bias or “universal” inputs, along with adapter cables for line inputs and dynamic mics. The two-way IR port ensures quick setup and allows for data sharing between units including frequency tuning groups and encryption keys when in shared key management mode.

The DBSM and DBSMD support encryption in a 256-bit AES, CTR mode format for robust security, meeting FIPS 197 and 140-2 standards. Four different key management modes can be employed, including Universal—where all units in the system share the same default key; Shared—where a unique key is created and can be shared between transmitters and between transmitters and receivers; Standard—where a unique key is created but cannot be shared between transmitters or from transmitters to receivers; and Volatile—where every session requires a new key.

“The SM Series of miniature transmitters has been immensely popular since their original introduction four generations and more than and 15 years ago,” said Karl Winkler, VP of sales and marketing at Lectrosonics, Inc. “This latest generation brings these body-worn transmitters into the digital era, with a host of important features. The high-density mode alone will be a huge problem solver for a wide range of users. And the option to record gives these transmitters enormous flexibility for the demanding applications our users encounter on a daily basis.”

The Bottom Line: With an audio frequency response of 20 Hz to 20 kHz in standard transmission mode, a dynamic range of 112 dB, and a flat in-band phase response, the DBSM and DBSMD provide studio-grade sound, with low noise, for the most demanding productions.

MSRP is $2,350 for the single-battery DBSM and $2,450 for the dual-battery DBSMD.