Lectrosonics Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Lectrosonics is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Founded in March, 1971 in Albuquerque, NM, Lectrosonics products are used in countless broadcast, television, theatre, film, live performance, and music productions worldwide.

“From wooden lecterns in 1971 to Academy Award-winning wireless microphones today, the past 50 years at Lectrosonics have brought amazing technological changes both in the products we make and in the markets we serve,” said Gordon Moore, Lectrosonics president and a 33-year company employee. “We advanced from through-hole components with hand assembly to surface mount technology and CNC machining. Our employees have had free reign to imagine, challenge, and invent with the reward of their innovations becoming an integral part of television and movie sound recording, news gathering, broadcast, theatre, and installed sound. Thank you to all our amazing partners and customers. What a fun ride!”



Lectrosonics says that its products—still 100 percent made in its U.S. factory in Rio Rancho, NM—are essential tools for the broadcast and film production communities, and are regularly found throughout the music industry, as well as live sound reinforcement for the pro touring, installed sound, theater, and house of worship markets.

