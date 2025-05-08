Lectrosonics Acquired by The Freedman Group

The Freedman Group, parent company of audio brands including RØDE, Mackie, Aphex, SoundField, and Event Electronics, has acquired Lectrosonics, the U.S. manufacturer of professional wireless audio systems.

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in New Mexico, Lectrosonics has been at the forefront of UHF wireless audio technology for film, broadcast, and high-end theater applications for over five decades.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lectrosonics to The Freedman Group family," said Peter Freedman AM, founder and owner of The Freedman Group. "For decades, Lectrosonics has been synonymous with the highest possible performance along with unmatched reliability and innovation in professional wireless audio. Their uncompromising commitment to quality perfectly aligns with our own values and strengthens our position as a global leader in professional audio solutions."

While financial terms remain undisclosed, the deal encompasses the company's brand, complete intellectual property portfolio, factory buildings in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and a comprehensive array of production machinery and equipment. The Freedman Group has confirmed that Lectrosonics will continue to operate from its existing facilities in New Mexico, with the current management team remaining in place to ensure continuity and preserve the brand's unique identity and customer relationships. The transaction was brokered by PwC's M&A team, led by Troy Porter and James Hocking, on behalf of The Freedman Group. Mediabridge Capital Advisors served as M&A advisors to Lectrosonics.

"Joining The Freedman Group represents an exciting new chapter for Lectrosonics," said Wes Herron, president of Lectrosonics. "With its global reach and shared passion for audio excellence and in-house manufacturing, we look forward to accelerating product development and expanding our market presence while maintaining the quality and reliability our customers expect."

With complementary technologies and shared values at their core, the addition of Lectrosonics to The Freedman Group strengthens the Group’s global portfolio, offering new opportunities for growth, innovation, and manufacturing diversity across its Australian headquarters and U.S. operations.