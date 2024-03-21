Lamar University Modernizes LED Displays at Football, Basketball Venues

Lamar University is going LED. Anthony James Partners (AJP) turned to SNA Displays to upgrade the Cardinals football and basketball venues. Provost Umphrey Stadium received a new video scoreboard for football fans and a new LED centerhung was added to the Neches Federal Credit Union Arena at the Montagne Center.

“Lamar University is implementing some really exciting developments to improve student and fan experiences,” said AJ Faxel, executive vice president of business development at AJP. “We’ve had the pleasure of representing the Lamar Athletics team throughout this process, and we’re pleased to see the enhancements at the stadium and arena bring added excitement to the Cardinal fan base.”

The 16,000-seat Umphrey Stadium, home to Cardinals football, now features a 2.3 million pixel LED video scoreboard built with EMPIRE Exterior technology. At 73.6x34 feet, the new scoreboard is approximately twice the size of the stadium’s previous board. Mounted to the Dauphin Athletic Complex at the southeast end of the field, the new structure was installed by Bakers’ Signs and employs a 10 mm pixel pitch.

“By eliminating static elements from the previous scoreboard and enlarging the digital canvas with an even tighter pixel pitch, Lamar’s new videoboard offers much greater visual capability,” said Jason Helton, executive vice president for SNA Displays. “The new design and technology selections by Lamar Athletics have clearly enhanced the gameday experience.”

The new videoboard houses a Point-Source Audio system designed by AJP, complete with long-throw speakers and amplifiers provided by Danley Sound Labs. The videoboard structure also includes interlocking “LU” channel lettering facing the field and a 37-foot-wide illuminated logo on the back.

Next door to the football stadium is the Montagne Center, which now features a new focal-point LED centerhung. The multipurpose facility seats just under 11,000 and regularly hosts sporting events such as basketball, volleyball, gymnastics, wrestling, boxing, and martial arts tournaments.

The display system is made from four slightly curved LED screens tilted downward to provide maximum line of sight for arena attendees. Two of the display faces are 8.10x17.9 feet (675x1,352 pixels) while the other two are 8.10x 13.5 feet (675x1,020 pixels).

“Versatility and video quality are key to enhance the fan experience,” said Helton. “We’re very excited to continue to partner with Lamar's athletics program to improve the quality and functionality of its display systems.”