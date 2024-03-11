The Sphere Isn't the Only Venue with New Massive LED Displays in Las Vegas

The Elara by Hilton Grand Vacations welcomed the Formula 1 inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix with brand-new LED Video technology from SNA Displays. The 52-story resort hotel connected to the massive Las Vegas shopping center Miracle Mile, recently retrofitted its pylon display with EMPIRE Exterior LED. The LED display, which yielded three times more digital canvas, is used both for on-premises messaging and digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising.

The monolith-shaped Elara pylon is dual-faced providing views to east- and westbound traffic on East Harmon Ave. Each side’s digital display is 53.6x29.5 feet wide (1,020x560 pixels) for a combined surface area of more than 3,000 square feet.

“With so much lighting and glamor on The Strip, it’s more important than ever for Las Vegas property owners to invest in high-quality LED for their large-format digital displays,” said Doug Fundator, SNA Displays’ director of sales for casinos and gaming. “It’s more cost-effective than ever to go bigger and bolder, and we’re seeing many clients substantially increase the size and impact of their messaging centers through these kinds of retrofits.”