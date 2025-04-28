LEA Professional Amps Up Northwest Stadium for Washington Commanders Action and More

Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD, sees plenty of action, playing home to the NFL's Washington Commanders, live concerts, and other events that make their way through the area. With seating for up to 63,000, Northwest Stadium combines modern design with technology to deliver a premier fan experience. LEA Professional amplifiers are now playing a role in that.

After 25 years of operation, parts of the stadium’s audio system needed maintenance. Following a competitive bidding process, C.V. Lloyde AudioVisual was selected to oversee the stadium’s audio upgrades. Originally specified with competitive products, the team at C.V. Lloyde saw an advantage in pivoting to amplifiers from LEA Professional.

“We offered an alternate against the approved amplifiers because we felt there was an opportunity for the client to take advantage of excellent performance, ease of use, and distinct cost savings on the project,” said Stephen Morris, president of C.V. Lloyde AudioVisual. “After performing our due diligence on breaking down the home runs and verifying the requirements of each potential zone, we confirmed that a complement of LEA amplifiers would be more than sufficient to meet the venue’s needs.”

C.V. Lloyde installed multiple Connect Series 704D and Connect Series 1504D amplifiers to power the lower bowl in the venue. The 4-channel CS704D offers 700 watts per channel, and the 4-channel CS1504D provides 1500 watts per channel. All Dante Connect Series amplifiers are professional-grade IoT-enabled smart amplifiers for any sized installation, support Hi-Z (70V or 100V) and Lo-Z selectable by channel, feature Smart Power Bridge technology, and both 96kHz-capable Dante and AES67 connectivity options.

The 704Ds supported back-of-house areas around the stadium, while the 1504Ds were assigned to the Fulcrum Acoustic speakers covering the lower bowl and end zone seating.

C.V. Lloyde utilized LEA’s free SharkWare software to perform offline programming of all the pre-staged LEA amplifiers. SharkWare includes amplifier grouping, offline design, granular user access control levels, locked speaker tunings, and a graphical EQ. SharkWare also allows users to monitor the status of every amplifier connected to the network and the status and performance of individual channels. In addition, the software gives users the ability to view and adjust channel settings such as input settings, signal generator, crossover, equalizer, limiter, and load monitoring for all LEA Professional Connect Series amplifiers.

The new sound system at Northwest Stadium, powered by LEA amplifiers, enhances the fan experience with immersive stadium-wide coverage. The high-performance amplifiers allow fans to hear every play call, announcement, and musical cue with exceptional clarity. Whether it's the roar of the crowd, the pulse-pounding music, or the announcer's voice cutting through the excitement, the upgraded system keeps fans engaged and energized throughout the game.

“Amplifiers play a crucial role in gain structure and providing the necessary headroom the venue has to have for peak moments,” said Morris. “There has to be a high level of confidence to install any given amp, and LEA gives us that confidence in abundance, making it an easy choice for us in future projects of all sizes.”